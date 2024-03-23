ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack at a Moscow Crocus City Hall attack, resulting in the tragic loss of 93 lives and leaving 145 people injured

Video footage shows the chaotic scene as armed assailants stormed the Moscow venue, causing panic and terror among concert-goers

The Moscow concert hall attack is being characterised as the most deadly terror incident in the country’s recent history

Death toll expected to climb in Moscow after deadly attack. Images: @TheSpot

Source: Twitter

MOSCOW - The ISIS group has claimed responsibility for a brazen attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall.

93 dead

According to Aljazeera, Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed at least 93 fatalities from the Moscow concert hall attack. At least 187 people, including eight children, were also injured.

It has been reported that several men in combat fatigues had entered the concert hall, about 20km from the Kremlin and next to the Moscow ring road, and fired on those inside.

The terror group took responsibility for the attack in a short statement published by ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram on Friday. It did not provide evidence to support the claim.

Friday’s assault, the most lethal terror attack on Moscow in decades, occurred shortly after President Vladimir Putin’s landslide victory in a closely managed election, further consolidating his control over the nation he has governed since the early 2000s.

World weighs in

Global reactions poured in following the malicious attack that claimed the lives of over 93 individuals. With dozens more injured, authorities anticipate the death toll to rise.

Read the reactions here:

@Shank Golfer asked:

"I thought ISIS was eliminated?"

@Rexemma153 shared:

"Government knew them."

@sadafmalikk786 commented:

"I hope everyone is safe."

@SanteeSounds commented:

"That is really terrible they did that and many people lost their life’s. So what’s next now?"

@DrRafiKishon said:

"In the wake of the terrible attack in Moscow carried out by ISIS - I call on the Russians to exercise restraint and act only according to the strict international laws."

