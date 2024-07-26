Amakhosi executive Kaizer Motaung Junior said the club will provide an update on Itumeleng Khune's future at the club soon

The legendary 37-year-old goalkeeper's contract at the club expired at the end of last season and is considering retirement

Local football fans said on social media that Khune should retire and consider a coaching role at the club where he spent his entire career

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune could be offered a new role at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Carl Fourie.

Source: Getty Images

Legendary Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will soon find out his future, as confirmed by Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior.

The Chiefs executive said the club spoke to the 37-year-old Khune, who waved goodbye to Amakhosi fans at the end of last season.

Kaizer Motaung Junior praised Itumeleng Khune

Chiefs could offer Khune a new job, according to the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Motaung Junior said the club values Khune highly and that he still has a part to play.

Motaung Junior said:

"He has contributed tremendously to this institution and is a living legend. He has a lot to offer, whether it's with the academy or the senior players in various roles. As the weeks unfold, we'll be unable to release a bit more information."

Following Khune's contract expiration at Chiefs, the club has bolstered its goalkeeping ranks by signing Rwandan shot-stopper Fiacre Ntwari from TS Galaxy.

Fans offer advice to Khune

Local football fans said on social media that Khune should assess his options before accepting the new role at Chiefs.

Tavhanyani Mainganye says Khune knows best:

"He must decide what he feels is good for him; he knows what's good for him."

Frank Idali gave a suggestion:

"Khune must play for another team now; after retirement, he must come coach at Chiefs."

Wisdom D Pro predict Khune's next move:

"Goalkeeper coach that one."

Mfundisi Mncube has an idea:

"Take the non-playing role captain with an assurance of a salary while doing your coaching badges."

Jan Titi said LKhune must be smart:

"You must be smart and take whatever offer. It's hard out there for retired players."

Itumeleng Khune impresses Mzansi

As Briefly News reported, legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune impressed local fans by keeping fit after his release from Kaizer Chiefs.

The 37-year-old has yet to decide whether to continue his playing career or retire, but that has not stopped him from keeping fit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News