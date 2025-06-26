Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo celebrated his birthday in style as PUMA re-released his iconic 16V boot

The boot, which derives its name from Khumalo's famous nickname, is now available at PUMA stores, Studio 88, TotalSports and online

Fans flocked to social media with birthday wishes and mixed reviews about the nostalgic but heavy boot design

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend, Theophilus "Doctor" Khumalo, celebrated his birthday in style, after PUMA re-released his legendary 16V boot.

PUMA celebrates Khumalo's illustrious legacy

In a statement, PUMA SA Marketing Director Brett Bellinger said,

"PUMA has a near 40-year relationship with Doc dating to the 1980s, and we have brought the boot back to celebrate his illustrious legacy."

The boot is available in selected stores

The boot is available online, in PUMA Retail stores, Studio 88, TotalSports and Independent stores.

The boot is named after the footballing icon who was known as "16V" since he was a midfield maestro who played in the centre of the park. He was renowned for his dribbling skills and goal-scoring, abilities.

Khumalo's decorated career

Khumalo played most of his prolific football for Kaizer Chiefs, where he became a darling for many, amassing multiple accolades and titles.

He also turned out for the national soccer team, Bafana Bafana, following the country's re-admission to FIFA in 1992. He was also a pivotal member of the class of 1996 that won the historic African Cup of Nations.

Mixed reactions from fans on social media

Fans on social media shared varying reviews regarding the boot, with some bemoaning its style and lack of novelty.

@Nelsonk95

"Happy birthday to the Legend, Socraty, Jersey number 15, Theophilus Dr "16V".Wish I could turn back the hands of time."

@trev_mzilikazi

"El Pudi👌👌"

@Bhozzaa2

"I don't think people will buy it, listen, these boots are so heavy, together with the Jomo Sono ones."

@_iiKATi

"Eyy, this thing will break your Achilles. Playing with it is like wearing two concrete blocks cast around your feet, the studs do not grip, it’s not flexible and a drop of water into them and they suddenly weigh more than a dump truck"

@chippamidrand

"How much. I need the one with gold studs that I used to wear in 1998🔥🥰"

@AyandaTuswa

"The old one had black studs,"

@lucaskagiso

"Happy birthday to my Idol. 16V 🎂🎉🎊"

@mazinywecanti

"Happy birthday to the legend of football 🍾🍼🎉🎊"

@nichola56074664

"Happy birthday! 🎂🎊"

@mashabarichard

"Happy birthday 16v"

@SekoatiR6

"Happy birthday 16v"

Khumalo retired from football in 2004 but is still vocal

Since he retired from football in 2004, Khumalo has remained a popular figure in South African football and has often weighed on the development of Chiefs, where he has 397 appearances.

Khumalo has backed new coach Nabi to deliver success at the Soweto giants, while he was also impressed by the club’s introduction of promising young talent to their senior squad.

