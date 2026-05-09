Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat has opened up about the much-discussed details surrounding his earnings during his time at Naturena.

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Billiat arrived at Chiefs in 2018 following an impressive five-year spell with Mamelodi Sundowns, putting pen to paper on an initial three-year deal. He ultimately remained with the Soweto club for five seasons before departing in 2023.

At the time, the Zimbabwean international was widely believed to be the highest-paid player in the PSL, with reports suggesting a monthly wage exceeding R800,000, although the exact figure was never officially confirmed.

Speaking on Off the Pitch Chat, Billiat was directly questioned about his salary at Kaizer Chiefs and responded cautiously but positively.

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When asked about his earnings at the club, he said: “They looked after me very well and I’m grateful to Kaizer Chiefs for everything they did for me. I don’t know what others were earning, but I was well compensated and I truly appreciate that.”

The former Ajax Cape Town forward also hinted that he was among the top earners at the club, without confirming any specific amount or addressing the rumours directly.

“A few of us were paid quite well. I think Kaizer Chiefs generally pays its players properly, and I was among the better-paid players there compared to many other clubs,” he added.

Despite the expectations that came with his big-money move from Sundowns—where he enjoyed a highly successful stint—Billiat struggled to consistently deliver at Chiefs. He scored 24 goals and provided 29 assists in 126 appearances, with injuries also disrupting his rhythm during a trophyless period for the club.

Before joining Chiefs, he had built a strong reputation at Sundowns, scoring 50 goals and registering 43 assists in 146 matches, helping the club win three league titles and the 2016 CAF Champions League.

After leaving South African football, Billiat returned to Zimbabwe, featuring for Yadah Stars in the 2024–25 season before later signing for Scottland FC.

Source: Briefly News