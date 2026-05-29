Hugo Broos sticks to a settled Bafana Bafana core, prioritising continuity and tactical stability ahead of major international challenges

Defensive structure remains largely unchanged, with trusted regulars forming the backbone of a disciplined and organised unit

Youth and experience are carefully balanced, as emerging talents are gradually integrated alongside established senior leaders in key positions

Briefly News analyses the squad’s strengths, weaknesses, and key selection calls shaping Broos’ latest Bafana Bafana rebuild

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By Bongani Shushabino Mthimkhulu

Hugo Broos’ final Bafana Bafana squad reflects a coach fully committed to continuity, tactical familiarity, and trust in a core group that has already delivered results on the international stage.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos named his final squad for the World Cup on Wednesday. Image: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT

Source: Getty Images

From AFCON bronze success to World Cup qualification progress, Broos has built a team culture centred on discipline, structure, and clarity of roles. This latest squad selection clearly shows that he values cohesion more than wholesale changes or short-term reactions to club form.

Bafana Bafana squad strengths under Hugo Broos

One of the biggest strengths of this squad is stability. The defensive structure remains largely intact, with players such as Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khulumani Ndamane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Samukelo Kabini providing familiarity within Broos’ tactical system.

In midfield, continued reliance on Teboho Mokoena, Siphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams and Thalente Mbatha gives South Africa balance, work rate and tactical discipline. This is a midfield built more around structure and functionality than flair, which suits tournament football.

The attack also offers variety. Lyle Foster brings international experience and intelligent movement upfront, alongside Evidence Makgopa and Iqraam Rayners, while the experience of Themba Zwane provides composure and creativity. Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshepang Moremi and Thapelo Maseko add pace, flair and unpredictability in transition.

Another major strength is the balance between youth and experience across the squad. Broos has maintained senior leaders in key positions while gradually integrating younger players, creating stability alongside long term squad development.

Squad chemistry is another advantage. Most players already understand Broos’ expectations, which simplifies preparation in a short tournament environment.

Bafana Bafana squad selection debates and weaknesses

The biggest concern is the limited experimentation and depth in certain areas. While continuity is important, there is also a risk of predictability, especially against stronger opposition that has already analysed South Africa’s structure.

The selection of 11 defenders has also sparked debate. Although tournament football is often built on defensive stability, some argue the squad could have benefited from an additional creative attacking option.

There are also questions around experience in certain positions, particularly with younger players who have not yet been consistently tested at senior international level.

Where Broos got it right is in his loyalty to a group that has already produced results. Tournament football is often decided by trust, structure and understanding rather than rebuilding.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Bradley Cross is set to make his international debut in Mexico. Image:@bdtxcross

Source: Instagram

His decision to maintain the goalkeeper group also reinforces consistency in leadership and dressing room stability.

The gradual integration of younger players such as Bradley Cross, Ime Okon, Olwethu Makhanya and Kamogelo Sebelebele reflects long term planning without disrupting squad balance.

Where he may have raised questions is the omission of Brandon Petersen. Based on form, clean sheets and consistent performances domestically and continentally, Petersen had a strong case for inclusion.

Some may also feel that players like Patrick Maswanganyi or Thapelo Morena, when fit, could have offered additional versatility and experience in difficult match situations. Overall, this squad reflects Hugo Broos’ football identity, disciplined, structured, youthful and built around continuity.

Whether that approach succeeds will depend on how effectively the team balances defensive organisation with attacking efficiency against stronger international opposition. One thing remains clear, Broos trusts the culture and core group he has spent years building.

Hugo Broos defends ‘humiliated’ Bafana stars

Briefly News previously reported that under-fire Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has fired back at critics who lambasted the manner in which he announced the 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Broos was heavily criticised by fans and pundits, with some describing the process as “humiliating”. In contrast, others labelled it “disrespectful” that the six players who were ultimately excluded remained in the same room.

Source: Briefly News