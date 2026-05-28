A UK man living in Zambia reshared an old video on 20 May 2026 urging South Africans to stop blaming fellow Africans for the country's problems

He acknowledged that some foreign nationals are involved in crime but made a clear distinction between individual criminals and entire nationalities being targeted

People were divided, with some people praising his message and others saying he doesn't understand the reality of living in SA's townships

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A UK man and his wife living in Zambia. Images: @fatmanbyebye

Source: Facebook

A UK man based in Zambia reshared a video on 20 May 2026 that he originally made years earlier. He felt the moment was right to put it back out, given the wave of anti-immigration protests sweeping South Africa at the time. In the video, he spoke directly to South Africans and said:

"My brothers and sisters in South Africa, I want to urge you to stop blaming your brothers and sisters in Nigeria, from Zimbabwe, for your hardships and for your economic woes."

He argued that South Africa's deeper problems, including inequality, unemployment and poverty, are rooted in the legacy of colonialism and apartheid, not in the presence of African migrants.

He was careful to add that he was not trying to demonise all white South Africans and acknowledged that attitudes have changed significantly in younger generations.

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He accepted that some foreign nationals in South Africa are involved in crime and that pretending otherwise helps nobody. But he drew a firm line between individual criminal behaviour and collective punishment of entire nationalities.

He wrote that if every Nigerian, Zimbabwean or Somalian left South Africa tomorrow, the deeper problems of crime, drugs, corruption and unemployment would still be there. Other people would simply fill those spaces.

He also pointed out that many innocent people from countries like Zambia, Malawi and Tanzania, who are simply trying to work and support their families, end up being targeted purely because they sound or look different.

He said that this as collective blame, not justice, and compared it to patterns he has seen across Europe, where migrants are routinely scapegoated during times of economic hardship.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

People respond to the message

The comments section on Facebook user @fatmanbyebye's page showed just how divided people are on the topic:

@melody_engelbrecht said:

"If you have not lived in the townships, please don't rationalise their legitimate plight."

@legends_derrick_obeng wrote:

"I love people brave and honest like this man. To speak truth no matter the conditions."

@ambrose_mthiya wrote:

"With respect sir, let's clean our country by sending all the illegal immigrants back home because they have overcrowded our space."

@marius_bezuidenhout said:

"We don't need a person from the UK to tell us what to do. We were born in South Africa and we will die for our country."

@sydney_mutale wrote:

"God bless you sir for your truthful expression."

@agaza_geta added:

"That is why I always love African white people. They always put humanity first."

A UK man living in Zambia. Images: @fatmanbyebye

Source: Facebook

More on SA's anti-immigration tensions

Briefly News recently reported on a foreigner-owned spaza shop that was completely stripped overnight amid the anti-immigration unrest.

recently reported on a foreigner-owned spaza shop that was completely stripped overnight amid the anti-immigration unrest. A Ghanaian man decided not to wait for his country's repatriation flight and showed every detail of his departure from South Africa.

Ghana's government reassured South Africans living in Ghana that they are safe following the repatriation of 300 citizens.

Source: Briefly News