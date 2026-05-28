Former St John’s College rugby captain and multi-sport standout Bruce Chalmers has died in Vietnam, prompting tributes from across the Johannian community

A decorated school athlete, he excelled in rugby, swimming and water polo, earning provincial and national honours during his time at the Johannesburg institution

Former classmates and the school community have reflected on his leadership, sporting legacy and lifelong connection to St John’s College ahead of planned memorial honours

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A former school sports star and captain of the St John’s College rugby team, Bruce Chalmers, has been remembered by his former school in a moving tribute following his death in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Former St John's College sports star Bruce Chalmers passed away in Vietnam. Image:@stjohnscollege

Source: Facebook

Chalmers, who passed away on Tuesday, 26 May 2026 at the age of 58, was part of the Class of 1986 at the Johannesburg-based school.

The school posted a moving tribute on social media reflecting on his sporting journey:

“Bruce Brammer Chalmers entered St John’s College in 1984, his Upper Four year. Bruce made an immediate impact in Clayton House and the College due to his prodigious sporting ability and imposing athletic frame, becoming one of the most accomplished Johannian sportsmen of that era. He achieved first team and provincial colours in swimming, water polo and rugby, and was awarded his Honours Blazer for these three sports.

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Bruce Chalmers awarded national colours in water polo

He also earned national honours in water polo and life-saving. In rugby, he featured for the First XV for three seasons and led the side as captain in 1985 and 1986 from the loose forward position. Despite his relatively brief time at the College, his leadership qualities stood out early, resulting in his appointment as Second Prefect in 1986.

Bruce later transitioned into coaching in Vietnam and had experienced health challenges, which, according to the school statement, significantly limited his ability to travel and prevented him from joining former classmates at reunions.

Bruce Chalmers was a multi-talented sports figure who was part of the 1986 class at St John's College. Image:@stjohnscollege

Source: Facebook

The school confirmed plans to honour him at their upcoming 40th reunion, where they will celebrate his contribution to the College, raise a toast in his memory, and formally remember him during the Gaudy Day Chapel service as part of the commemorations.

As seen in the post below:

Former St John’s College rugby captain tributes

He has been mourned across social media, with former classmates and friends paying tribute:

Keith McIvor:

“Sad news, haven’t seen Bruce in many years, a great guy.”

Park Care:

“Sincerest condolences - our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones. 💔”

Matthew Butler:

“Mhsriep and sincere condolences to the family and friends and St John’s family.”

Grant Skipp:

“RIP Bruce, another Class of 86, taken too early.”

George Papageorgiou:

“RIP Bruce. Condolences to family and friends. Great guy.”

Anncarol Hyam:

“Loving sympathy to his family and friends.”

Derek Edward Roberts:

“Condolences to family and friends. MHSRIP.”

Lars Greiner:

“I was fortunate enough to be in awe of him as a school boy when he played water polo against us, then play with him at provincial level. What a sportsman. RIP.”

His passing comes amid a difficult period for school rugby communities, following the deaths of a young Free State school rugby player earlier this year and another young rugby player in Johannesburg during training incidents.

Affies mourn the death of schoolboy star

Briefly News previously reported that Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool a school in Lynnwood, Pretoria, is mourning the death of one of its talented schoolboys, a sports star and athlete, Ruben Bezuidenhout.

Bezuidenhout passed away this past week after a courageous battle with a brain tumour, which he was diagnosed with in December 2025.

Source: Briefly News