Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool is mourning the loss of talented matric athlete and boxer Ruben Bezuidenhout, who died after battling a brain tumour

Ruben Bezuidenhout’s passing has deeply affected the wider community, with schools, parents and fellow pupils paying tribute

The young boxer’s courage and determination have left a lasting impression on the Affies community and beyond

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Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, also known as Affies, a school in Lynnwood, Pretoria, is mourning the death of one of its talented schoolboys, matric boxer and athlete Ruben Bezuidenhout.

Affies Mourn Matric Boxer and Athlete Ruben Bezuidenhout After Brave Battle With Brain Tumour

Source: Facebook

Bezuidenhout passed away on Friday, 27 March 2026, after a brave battle with a brain tumour. He was diagnosed with the condition in December 2025. The school described him as a passionate athlete who had recently taken up boxing before his diagnosis. Despite his illness, he remained deeply connected to his school and its sporting spirit.

Affies pay tribute to talented young boxer

The school posted an emotional statement on social media on Saturday, 28 March, announcing his passing:

“IN MEMORIAM

It is with sadness that we learned of the death of Ruben Bezuidenhout in matric.

Ruben was diagnosed with a very aggressive brain tumour in December 2025. Ruben was a passionate athlete and, shortly before his diagnosis, also began to show his punch in the boxing ring. Even though he could not physically sit in the school benches during his matric year, he remained a true Affie in spirit, someone who bravely held on until the end.

Affies expresses its deepest sympathy to Ruben's parents, family and his friends.”

South African school sports community reacts to tragic loss

His passing has been met with widespread grief, with fellow schools that competed against Affies sharing messages of support.

Hoërskool Zwartkop wrote:

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends, teachers and the entire Affies community at this difficult time. May you find strength and consolation in each other and in the beautiful memories he leaves behind.”

Paarl Boys' High School added:

“The Paarl Boys School is thinking of you during this sad time.”

Tributes also poured in from members of the public, expressing condolences and support for the grieving family.

@vicky_visagie: '

'Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Paul Roos Gym parent.''

@Drieka du Preez:

''My heart hurts with the loved ones of this young boy, may the Lord's presence comfort you. Good luck!''

@Kinnie Veldsman:

''How sad. A young life ended so early! Strength to the parents and other loved ones in their grief.''

The loss adds to a growing list of tragic deaths involving schoolboy athletes in recent years. The passing of Kungawo Booi in Gqeberha in 2025 also shook the country, as did the death of a Johannesburg schoolboy rugby player.

South African schools remain key pillars in developing young sporting talent, often serving as pathways to national teams such as the Springboks.

Briefly News previously reported that heartbreaking news emerged from Pongola Akademie in KwaZulu Natal, after a promising young schoolboy rugby star, Jayden Duvenhage, suffered a major setback in his sporting career.

Source: Briefly News