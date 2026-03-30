South African musician Dlala Thukzin recently showed off his new home in an emotional video with women of prayer

The DJ shared a heartwarming video on TikTok where women of prayer blessed his new home

Fans congratulated the muso on his new home, with some wondering where it is situated

Dlala Thukzin had women of prayer over at his new home. Image: Dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

Award-winning musician Dlala Thukzin is a proud new homeowner, and who better to bless the new home than Omama Bomthandazo?

The Durban hit music sensation shared a moving TikTok video where church women prayed for his new house, and it went viral.

Dlala Thukzin shows off new home

Sohlala Sisonke hitmaker Dlala Thukzin showed off his latest achievement, a new home, and expressed appreciation to the women of prayer from the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA).

"Nothing but gratitude for the prayers over my new space. Thank you," he said.

Thuzkin was born and raised in Lamontville and lived in Bluff when he finally made it in the music industry. However, he left many of his fans confused when he announced that he purchased a home in Johannesburg.

He set the record straight when he was pressed for answers by his fans, stating that he would be based in both cities. His decision was fuelled by the unnecessary costs he spends in hotels when in Jozi to work.

“I don’t stay in Johannesburg, I’m still in KZN. I bought a house to use when I’m in Johannesburg because booking hotels can be wasteful. I just want to be able to have a place to use in Johannesburg when booking and recording.”

However, as his career advanced and the demand was high, he bought a second home and moved permanently to the city.

According to a source who told TshisaLIVE, the decision was not easy:

“The sound of the ocean, the slow pace of the streets, and the community of Lamontville that raised him were etched into his soul. The travelling and from time to time paying for hotel rooms was draining for him, so the Joburg house is home-away-from-home for him. But the music scene in Johannesburg called to him like a bassline in a packed club — loud, relentless, and impossible to ignore. So, the boy is now in Jozi”, said the source.

usimangele reacted:

"I just know one of the grannies told you that this is not a playground for girls. Congratulations."

Mbalie Hlubi congratulated:

"I am so happy to see UCCSA, my church. Aaaaah, Syabonga God bless Thuthuka."

𝒩. 𝒮𝒾𝓁𝒾𝓃𝒹𝒾𝓁𝑒 shared:

"This is beautiful. Love it!! All that's left now is a wife."

Sr LS Manciya stated:

"Nahh, guys, say whatever you want, but this young man worked very hard, Mampintsha is proud wherever he is."

londymamgo said:

"Congratulations on your beautiful apartment! You brought the right people to pray over your new house."

Zamaswazi Nkosi replied:

"I am very happy to see those women, they really know how to touch a person. Congrats on the new home."

veliswa_ngcobo stated:

"You can tell when a prayer is powerful. Congratulations Bhuti"

Source: Briefly News