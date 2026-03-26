A community assistant named Nana from Mpophomeni in KwaZulu-Natal shared a video of the damage a devastating hailstorm caused to her home

Despite her own home being badly damaged and her elderly mother being shaken by the storm, Nana put her dog, King, on her bed

People were deeply moved by Nana's compassion, with many sending prayers and praise for the way she looked after her dog

A damaged roof on the left and a dog on a bed in the right. Images: @fundanenja

Source: Facebook

Mpophomeni in KwaZulu-Natal was hit by a devastating hailstorm during late March 2026, and it was not just the people who struggled through it. Animal welfare NPO Funda Nenja shared a video on their Facebook page on 25 March 2026, posted by one of their community assistants, Nana. She showed just how bad the damage was inside her home.

In the video, Nana walked through her house showing the water sitting on the tiled floors and rain coming straight through the holes in the roof. You could hear it hammering down on the corrugated iron as she moved. When she got to the bedroom, her dog King was on the bed. He looked frightened and unsettled, the way any animal would be in the middle of that kind of storm. Nana had made sure he was off the wet floor and as settled as he could be. She and her elderly mother had just gone through a really scary few hours, but through all of it, she kept King close and kept talking to him to keep him calm.

Funda Nenja shared the video because moments like this one say a lot. Even when everything around you is falling apart, some people still find a way to show up for the ones who depend on them, and Nana was one of those people.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA praises the KZN woman

People were moved and gave the young woman full support in the comments section of Facebook page @fundanenja's clip:

@Wendy Anne Elliott shared:

"Salvage some polystyrene, crumble it, mix with acetone to a liquid, paint onto some old rags and patch holes with it. Cheap and waterproof solution. Hope this helps."

@Jean Pretorius wrote:

"You were all in my mind and in my prayers when I read about the storm. May all be safe."

@Lauren Moore said:

"Lucky dog to have such an amazing owner."

@Surine Mullett added:

"Bless you, Nana. I hope your roof is repaired and that all is safe inside again."

@Mia Christie wrote:

"Thank you. You are so kind."

@Liesl Putter said:

"Sorry about the damage, and thank you for caring for your pup."

A house roof with water leaking through. Images: @fundanenja

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News