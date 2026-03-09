An animal-loving man was filmed mid-air in a private jet, with other males and a sleeping lion that had been placed on sedatives

He posted the clip on his Facebook account, shocking many viewers who said they were reminded of scenes from horror movies

Social media users flooded the comments section expressing their fear of lions, with others asking if there was an exit plan if things went wrong

A group of men posed for the camera, sitting next to a sedated lion during its relocation. Image: Ivan Carter

A wildlife and conservation lover and a group of other men went on a mission to relocate a lion from the Eastern Cape to Kwa-Zulu-Natal, sparking a massive online debate.

The video was shared on Facebook by Ivan Carter on 8 March 2026, where it went viral, garnering massive views and comments from viewers who felt that the men were playing with fire.

The man was seated next to a gentleman in the private jet. A huge lion with a covered face and ears lay in the middle of the floor, with other gentlemen seated on the opposite side, facing it.

The lion is moved to another province

The creator, Facebook user Ivan Carter, noted that the lion was being relocated from the Eastern Cape's Kariega Game Reserve to the Somkhanda Community Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal to repopulate new ecosystems.

SA debates about the sleeping lion

The clip gained 56K likes and 2.6K comments from social media users who were shocked by the men's nonchalant behaviour. Many viewers said they wouldn't have got on the plane, worried that the lion was going to wake up mid-air. Some said if the lion woke up, it would be the end of everyone inside the jet. One viewer jokingly called men risk takers, saying that women live longer because they don't gamble with their lives.

Viewers called the men brave and said they would have stressed throughout the whole ride to KZN. Image: Ketut Subayinto

User @Meriem Joujou commented:

"If I were there, I promise he would wake up. My luck is bad 😑."

User @Kathy De shared:

"If that lion wakes up, everyone on board that plane is in trouble. The end."

User @Mahlatse Legodi added;

"This lion is truly majestic and powerful, can't wait to see what the future holds for him and the ecosystem 😂."

User @Johnny Knowluv said:

"Imagine MuFasa waking up in mid-air."

User @David Kitavi added:

"30k feet with a lion 🦁 on board, no way am I getting on that plane."

User @Thomas Høst said:

"His friends are not going to believe he was on a private jet 😄."

