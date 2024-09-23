A video of a lion approaching a man named Mike to fetch its meat went viral on social media

The recording showed the king of the jungle taking a glance at the man before going to the back of the bakkie to fetch his piece of meat and walking towards the snowy grass

Social media users were shocked to see that it did not attack him, while others shared concerns about the snowy weather

A video of a lion fetching his meal from a man in the snow amazed many social media users. Image: @ggconservation

Source: TikTok

A beautiful video of taken at the Glen Garrif (GG) Conservation in Harrismith, Free State, showing a man on his routine of feeding a 22-year-old lion named Tonga, left the online community uncomfortable.

The recording was shared on the reserve's TikTok page under the user handle @ggconservation, reaching a staggering 1.1M views, 48K likes and over 1.7K comments.

The lion and the man's relationship leaves the online community in awe

In the video, Mike is standing on the driver's side of the white bakkie with no canopy. The lion walks to the car and glances at him before reaching to pick up a large piece of meat in the back of the vehicle and move away with it. He then proceeds to drink icy water caused by the snow.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps share concerns for animals after snow hit parts of the country

After watching the video, the online community took to the comment section to share concerns for people and animals affected by the snow. Others noted how they wouldn't come as close as Mike does to the kings of the jungle.

User @aliciamomat2 joked:

"Now Americans will indeed believe that we have lions as pets🤣🤣🤣🤣."

User @waantungw would not trade places with Mike:

"Glory be to God 🙏 the Lion of Juda checking if all is well 🤔, I am 😱 for bra Mike 🤭😂."

User @swill567 added:

"He looks so friendly! Those eyes! What a deadly cutie pie!!

User @leratojxulu complemented:

"The look of a lion in snow is so distinctive, absolutely breathtaking, we are used to seeing it on hot climate background, this is top tier👌👌👌😍😍😍."

User @hidden_identity047 added humour:

"Welcome to South Africa😉just make sure your insurance is up to date😂😂😂😂."

A lady captures a lioness walking around her street

In an article by Briefly News, a woman took a video of a lioness roaming down her street in Kazulunga, Zambia.

The lion was said to have been searching for her next meal when the lady spotted her. Social media users commented with amusing responses, some saying Americans would think they were right about our lions roaming around the streets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News