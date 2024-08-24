A calm gent spotted a lioness outside his window and filmed its stroll in Kazulunga Border, Zambia

The wild cat modelled a couple of metres away from the man’s house as it searched for a juicy meal

Social media users pointed out that the scene proved America right about Africa

A man shared his alarming experience of spitting a lion out of his kitchen window. The big cat roamed the streets, searching for a juicy meal.

A lion was spotted roaming the streets in a village in Namibia. Image: @user4483299957668mbana/TikTok/@David Silverman/Getty Images

Social media users shared that America was right after all.

Mzansi reacts to lion roaming streets

A Zambian gent was shocked to see a lion roaming the streets. The man pulled out his phone to shoot the rare footage as the wild cat roamed the streets searching for a juicy meal.

The gent can be heard mumbling in disbelief after spotting the lion. Mzansi was concerned about the man’s life as his fence was too low, and his windows were too delicate to put up a good fight against the beast.

The lion had no intentions of huffing and puffing as it enjoyed a short stroll up and down the street, sniffing for a nearby feast. The gent shared his recording on TikTok with the caption:

“Kazungula Border dis morning, the young one is brave than the father.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lion on the loose in village

Social media users pointed out that the gent’s experience is the way America envisions Africa, wild animals living side by side with man:

@dudu40@gmail.com imagined the worst:

"Imagine if there were kids going to school."

@tsh3po.oo admitted that her excitement controls her:

"Knowing myself, I would’ve called it."

@Maleka Mnelly explained:

"This is how most people in America think of South Africa and other African countries."

@Rirando Mokoka warned the gent:

"Your window is open and your fence is very low."

@ZuzuNcube_okaSkhethabahle was envious:

"Y’all are so blessed to be seeing such randomly nje, I wish I could go to Kruger for six months."

