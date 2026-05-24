Tyla Warms Hearts With Sweet Childhood Pictures: “She Has Always Been That Girl”
- Tyla had the entire timeline in their feelings after sharing heartwarming throwback pictures of herself as a bubbly young girl
- The multi-award-winning singer took a trip down memory lane with snaps of her striking poses, showing every bit of the superstar and diva fans have come to love
- Fans and followers flooded the comment section, gushing over baby Tyla and saying she had already been destined to be the star she is today
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Trust Tyla to break the internet with just one post on social media. The Water hitmaker left fans in their feelings after sharing several throwback pictures of herself as a young girl.
Taking to her Instagram page on 23 May 2026, the singer took a trip down memory lane with a slideshow of sweet snaps of herself striking poses and radiating the exact same main-character energy that defines her today.
From flash-frozen moments of a pint-sized Tyla rocking adorable outfits to pictures of her flashing her signature, million-dollar smile for the camera, the post gave fans a rare look into her childhood and featured her father and older sister Whitney. Even back then, it was clear that the future Grammy winner possessed the star quality and diva flair that would eventually take the global music industry by storm.
Her post instantly triggered a massive wave of nostalgia and love from her global fanbase, the Tygers, and local celebs alike, from Pearl Thusi to Moozlie. Fans and followers completely flooded the comment section to gush over how little her face has changed, with many pointing out that her confidence and poses proved she was always destined for greatness.
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This adorable trip down memory lane comes exactly a month before the global release of the singer's highly anticipated album, A POP.
Fans are already counting down the days until the project drops, and these nostalgic childhood photos have only amplified the excitement, serving as a sweet reminder of just how far the Johannesburg-born star has come on her journey to global domination.
See Tyla's childhood photos below.
Social media reacts to Tyla's childhood photos
Fans and peers couldn't help but gush over their favourite Pop princess. Check out some of the heartwarming reactions from the timeline below
Rapper and TV presenter Moozlie said:
"Our star girl."
tiatia reacted:
"She has always been that girl!"
anahi.a3 wrote:
"The girl knew who she was from a very early age."
authentic_diyajacob showed love to Tyla:
"Tyla, the intention behind everything you drop is so clear — it’s beautiful to watch your evolution."
aan_altaher posted:
"You know you are a star since you were born."
yumnahtheauthor reacted:
"The signs were all there."
halima_ibramim added:
"You have the vibe since day 1, that's so cute!"
ntania_liba raved:
"She had no clue she would win a Grammy one day."
there.alpeter said:
"Baddie from day 1."
nephiniamh posted:
"Oh, Miss Seethal, you have ALWAYS been a star!"
Tyla enjoys Mzansi's favourite drink while in South Africa
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's trip back home for a much-needed break before she returns to her busy schedule.
The singer shared a video of herself during an outing with her friend, whom she introduced to one of South Africa's most-loved alcoholic beverages.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za