Tyla is back in South Africa for a short break before her 2026 FIFA World Cup performances

During her visit, the musician introduced her friend to popular South African drinks and food

Her friend had a negative reaction to one of South Africa's popular alcoholic brands, sparking reactions on TikTok

Tyla was spotted enjoying one of Mzansi's favourites in a viral video. Image: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis, Swan Gallet/WWD

Source: Getty Images

Two-time Grammy Award winner Tyla left South Africans amused after sharing a video enjoying a uniquely Mzansi alcoholic drink. This comes days after the Water hitmaker made headlines after Rihanna seemingly snubbed her at the 2026 Met Gala.

Tyla returned to South Africa for a well-deserved break before she heads to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where she is scheduled to perform twice. The Chanel songstress kept her fans updated on her activities during her trip with TikToks and Instagram posts on her official account.

Tyla introduces her bestie to Savanna and SA fast food

In one of the TikToks, Tyla was accompanied by her friend, model and creative director Halimotu Shokunbi, popularly known as Momo from the Block on social media. Tyla shared that this was her friend’s first time in South Africa, and she took her out not only to soak in the sights but to try the country’s beverages and food.

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In one of the videos Tyla shared on TikTok, the pair were spotted at a restaurant where she proudly introduced Shokunbi to one of South Africa’s most-loved beverages, Savanna. Let’s say Halimotu Shokunbi didn’t find the Savanna palatable. Tyla seemingly enjoyed the cider and said:

“This is Savanna, don’t tell my mother”

Watch the video below:

One thing that Tyla’s friend definitely enjoyed during her trip was South Africa’s food. In one clip shared on Momo from the Block’s official TikTok account, the model was seen trying Nando’s peri peri chicken. In the background, Tyla excitedly suggested different things she should order and try.

Momo was impressed by the meal, even saying the South African Nando’s tasted better than the one in London. After having quarter chicken and chips at Nando’s, Tyla and Momo went and tried Pedro’s peri peri chicken. Surprisingly, this was also Tyla’s first time tasting the fast-food brand’s chicken. While comparing the two fast-food restaurants, the duo referred to Pedro’s as Nando’s lite because of the similar flavours.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Tyla's bestie’s assessment of Savanna

South Africans weighed in on Momo's assessment of Savanna.

Here are some of the comments:

@lu_ett98 asked:

"When are you practising for your World Cup performance, girl?"

@prettypink_lady🤭🦋 asked:

"How can she hate iSavana 😭"

@steph. questioned:

"Savanna tastes like beer?"

@⋆.° 𝑴𝑬𝑳𝑳𝒀 🦋༘⋆ remarked:

"After the drama, she said nah I’m going home ✋🏾😭"

Mzansi reacted to Tyla's bestie's assessment of one of the country's best beverages. Image: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Fans dig up Rihanna's old photo to prove Tyla is “copying” her

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that fans resurfaced an old picture of an 18-year-old Rihanna to prove that Tyla is ripping off her style, fashion, dress sense and music.

This came after their shady Met Gala moment, where Rihanna seemingly did not want to engage with her.

Source: Briefly News