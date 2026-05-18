A Ghanaian priest fainted and fell into an open grave during a burial service, landing directly on the coffin inside. The shocking moment from a cemetery in Ghana went viral on X on 17 May 2026, leaving thousands of people with a lot to say.

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Screenshots showing the aftermath of the incident. Images: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

The priest had been standing at the graveside alongside a fellow clergyman as the congregation prepared to commit the body to the earth. He had placed his hand on his colleague’s shoulder, seemingly steadying himself as the group prayed over the grave.

When the ceremony took a dramatic turn

Before anyone could react, the priest fell into the grave. His colleague tried to grab him but could not stop the fall in time. The man landed on top of the closed coffin at the bottom of the grave.

Funeral attendants standing nearby moved quickly to pull him out of the grave. The service came to an abrupt end as those present helped carry the priest away from the graveside. He was reportedly taken to receive medical attention after the fall.

The video, shared by @eddie_wrt on X, drew thousands of reactions from Ghanaians online. Many people turned to the comments to share their thoughts, with some reading a deeper, spiritual meaning into what had unfolded.

The story was previously covered by Briefly News' sister site, yen.com.gh.

Watch the X video below:

Social media reacts to the incident

@Unklecris241 commented:

"There's nothing spiritual here. This guy has probably not eaten in days."

@garbabenja47087 wrote:

"It could have been due to fatigue caused by prolonged ministering to the bereaved family members or low sugar/low blood pressure. We hope he gets better."

Source: Briefly News