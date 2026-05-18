Phakelumthakathi has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of sowing division in South Africa, claiming his use of the term “ethnic groups” is a reference to Zulu people

He said leaders should focus on uniting citizens instead of fuelling ethnic tensions.

The anti- illegal immigration activist also remarked on their movement's planned protest in Limpopo in June

Nkosikhona 'Phakelumthakathi' Ndabandaba (left) and President Cyril Ramaphosa (right). Images:@visse_ss/ X and Oscar Del pozo

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Phakelumthakathi has sparked fresh controversy after going live on Facebook, where he strongly criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of sowing division and discriminating against Zulu people.

He said that despite that, the movement is still going to Limpopo in June 30, to unite all South Africans against illegal immigration

Phakelumthakathi criticises President Ramaphosa

During the live broadcast on Facebook on 18 May 2026, Phakelumthakathi claimed that when President Ramaphosa uses the term “ethnic groups”, he is actually referring specifically to Zulu people.

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“There is this word Ramaphosa loves using, ‘ethnic group’ that he says when he really is referring to Zulu people,” he alleged.

He further argued that South African leaders should focus on unity instead of what he described as division among communities.

Phakelumthakathi also made remarks linked to illegal immigration, saying the movement has planned to extend the movement to Limpopo to address the issue and build relationships with traditional leadership structures across different communities, including Tsonga, Venda, Pedi and Ndebele groups.

“We will go to Limpopo and establish relationships with kingships… all tribes because our goal is to unite South Africa under one goal,” he said.

See the video of Phakelumthakathi here:

Ngizwe accused the Minister in the Presidency of tribalism

Friend of Phakelumthakathi and fellow leader in the anti-illegal immigration movement Ngizwe Mchunu, also accused the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, of tribalism, after Ntshaveni said she would never learn Isizulu, adding she would do if only the Zulu king would learn Tsonga, Venda etc. Mchunu accused Ntshavheni of “tribalising” the marches against illegal immigration and said she had no right to involve the Zulu King, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini. He further accused the minister of creating division at a time when people from different backgrounds were joining together in anti-illegal immigration marches across the country.

Nkosikhona Ndabandaba. Image: @visse_ss/X

Source: Twitter

3 Briefly News on Nkosikhona 'Phakelumthakathi' Ndaba

Briefly News has extensively covered news involving activist and social media personality Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, as he has gripped national headlines following his leading the anti-illegal immigration movement alongside Ngizwe Mchunu and Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

Nkosikhona 'Phakelumthakathi' Ndabandaba led a protest march in Empangeni alongside angry residents today. The group reportedly marched from Empangeni Station to the mall against anti-illegal immigration and jobs allegedly given only to IFP members at a newly built mall.

Ndabandaba was so intent on ensuring things remained peaceful during a protest that he even reprimanded South Africans who got out of line. He used a sjambok to strike a fellow protester who was seen running towards some foreign nationals who were moving away from the crowd.

Phakelumthakathi’s relationship has come under public scrutiny after his girlfriend, Bekezela Dube, addressed the controversy in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, Dube clarified her stance, saying she felt she had been “used” in ongoing online tensions between anti-illegal immigration activists and their critics.

Source: Briefly News