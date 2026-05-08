Ngizwe Mchunu has blasted Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni over remarks linked to King Misuzulu and anti-illegal immigration protests

Mchunu accused Ntshavheni of “tribalising” the marches and insisted the movement includes people from different tribes across South Africa

The activist also defended the use of Zulu songs during protests, saying it does not make the movement discriminatory

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni (left) and Ngizwe Mchunu (right). Images: @thato_mashiz/X and Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Controversial personality Ngizwe Mchunu wasted no time and hit back at Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni following her heated remarks about anti-illegal immigration protests.

Mchunu accused Ntshavheni of “tribalising” the marches against illegal immigration and said she had no right to involve the Zulu King, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, in an issue that had nothing to do with him.

His comments come after Ntshavheni sparked backlash online over her 7 May 2026 comments, which many interpreted as attacking Zulu people, whom she said were fueling anti-foreigner sentiments.

Mchunu says Ntshavheni must apologise to the Zulu King

Mchunu claimed the people who disrespected Ntshavheni by insisting she speak in isiZulu were “just kids” and said their actions should not have been used to drag the Zulu monarch into the debate.

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He went on to accuse Ntshavheni of disrespecting the Zulu King by suggesting that King Misuzulu should learn languages such as Venda and Shangaan.

“What did she mean when she said the king must learn Venda and Shangaan? She has to pay damages to the Zulu King for swearing at him,” he said.

He further accused the minister of creating division at a time when people from different backgrounds were joining together in anti-illegal immigration marches across the country.

"What she did was disrespectful. As a person in the President’s office, how can she try to separate different tribes within South Africa while we are trying our utmost to be united?” Mchunu said.

See the clip posted on X:

"We are not tribalists", says Mchunu

Mchunu further claimed that the anti-illegal immigration movement included South Africans from different tribes and regions, including Basotho, Pedi and Venda people.

"Our singing Zulu songs does not make us discriminatory. We are not a tribalist movement,” Mchunu said.

Mchunu also defended Zulu identity while insisting it should not be interpreted as oppression of other groups. He concluded by warning Ntshavheni and Julius Malema against, according to him, trying to divide people along tribal lines. He said the movement planned to continue marching in Limpopo and insisted their demonstrations remained peaceful.

Minister claims that 'tribalism' was fueling anti-foreigner sentiments

In related news, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni sparked heated debate on social media after saying she would only learn isiZulu when Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini learns Tshivenda, Xitsonga and Sepedi. Speaking to the crowd, the Limpopo-born minister warned against what she described as tribal mobilisation disguised as anti-foreigner activism.

Ntshavheni lands in hot water for her 'smoke them out' comment

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ntshavheni landed in hot water for her remarks during a standoff between illegal miners and the South African Police Service. The SAPS and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were blocking routes to deliver food and water to zama zamas, in an effort to get them to surrender and come out of hiding. Ntshavheni said the police must "smoke them out", eliciting strong reactions from South Africans online. She then tried to clarify her statement after receiving backlash for the comment.

Source: Briefly News