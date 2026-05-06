March and March supporters gathered in Durban to protest against illegal immigration, calling for stricter law enforcement and urgent government action

The demonstration, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakelumthakathi, follows similar marches held in Gauteng last week

Viral clips of Ngizwe Mchunu riding a horse among crowds have sparked mixed reactions online, reigniting debates over immigration and xenophobia

March and March movement protesters in Durban CBD. Image: @ZaNewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

DURBAN — A wave of anti-illegal immigration protests has once again reached Durban, as supporters of the March and March movement took to the streets today, 6 May 2026.

The protesters are once again demanding stricter law enforcement and decisive action from authorities.

Protesters march through Durban CBD

The march, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma alongside Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakelumthakathi, drew significant attention both on the ground and online.

Demonstrators chanted slogans calling for the deportation of undocumented migrants and tighter border control, echoing similar sentiments expressed during last week’s protests in Gauteng, where the group marched in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Clips circulating on social media have added to the buzz around the demonstration. One widely shared video shows Ngizwe Mchunu, a former broadcaster and controversial leader linked to the AmaBhinca nation, riding on a horse through crowds of supporters.

See the video posted by journalist Sihle Mavuso on the march:

The March and March movement has positioned itself as a voice for communities frustrated with what they describe as a lack of enforcement against illegal immigration. However, critics warn that such demonstrations risk inflaming divisions in an already sensitive climate.

Authorities have not yet issued a detailed response to the latest march, but police presence was visible as crowds moved through parts of Durban.

Social media reactions

The dramatic scene quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions from South Africans online, with some backing the protest while others raised concerns about rising tensions and the potential for xenophobia.

@Jonathan660612 said:

"As long as they don’t intimidate or take the law into their own hands. Otherwise…Prison."

@Vuka_Afriq said:

"There is money involved here… noway."

@Skii_macs said:

"KZN’s consistency in this National problem is unmatched. Authorities were told before, but they did not listen. It’s about time now."

@TechChiefsZA said:

"I wonder if South Africans generally agree with this. Of all 60 million South Africans, the people protesting are less than 100k."

@T_Abmorema said:

"Keep applying pressure, march and march. This government has stayed silent and ignored us for too long. It’s time they open their mouth and act, not just talk. We won’t accept being silenced while our concerns are dismissed."

Ramaphosa defends South Africans against xenophobia allegations

In related news, President Cyril Ramaphosa defended South Africans on 5 May 2026 against allegations of xenophobia following multiple anti-illegal immigration marches, which have received international criticism. Ramaphosa spoke during an official visit to Mozambique, where he said South Africans are not against people from other nations. He added that the security of those from other countries and concerns raised by South Africans must be heeded.

Gauteng Premier speaks on illegal immigration

Briefly News also reported that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi weighed in on illegal immigration after two anti-illegal immigration protests rocked the Gauteng province during the final week of April 2026. Lesufi accepted the memorandum given to him by the protesters at the Gauteng Legislature building and promised that action would be taken.

Source: Briefly News