SAPS has confirmed that Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s official vehicle was involved in a fatal crash on the N1 near Bela-Bela

A mother and her baby were killed after being struck while crossing the highway following a separate deadly accident involving her husband

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has opened culpable homicide cases into both crashes

Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO —The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s official state vehicle was involved in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of a mother and her baby on Saturday, 9 May 2026, along the N1 near Bela-Bela.

According to reports, the incident unfolded during a series of two fatal crashes on the same stretch of road.

What happened?

Earlier in the day, an off-duty police officer allegedly struck and killed a man on the N1. The victim’s wife, accompanied by her two children, then attempted to cross the highway as she was reportedly trying to reach the scene of the first accident, where her husband had died.

It was during this moment that the second tragedy occurred. SAPS confirmed that the woman and her baby, who was strapped to her back, were struck by the minister’s official vehicle. Both the mother and child died at the scene.

Authorities have stated that Dr Motsoaledi was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. The vehicle is said to have stopped immediately in line with protocol, and all occupants remained at the scene until emergency services and police arrived.

See the post about the accident below:

IPID investigates both incidents

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has opened two separate culpable homicide cases linked to the incidents and is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding both crashes.

SAPS has extended its condolences to the bereaved family as investigations continue into the sequence of events that led to the multiple fatalities on the busy highway.

3 articles about collisions on the N1

Limpopo police opened an investigation into a fatal collision on the N1-25 near Tobias that claimed the life of a two-year-old child on Friday, 19 December 2025.

A Gauteng motorist died after a brick was thrown from an overpass onto the N1 South, causing a fatal crash. The incident occurred around midnight on Tuesday, 30 December 2025, between the Maraisburg and N17 off-ramps.

Six people died in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a truck on the N1.29 North Witvlag. The Limpopo Transport and Community Safety identified one of the deceased as a three-month-old baby.

Multi-vehicle crash. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Two people killed in N1 crash

In a similar incident, two people were killed following a horrific crash on the N1 near Polokwane today, prompting the temporary closure of the busy route. According to reporters on the ground reporters on the ground during the rescue operations, the crash involved a collision between two vehicles. Preliminary investigations indicated that, in addition to the two fatalities, one person sustained serious injuries and is receiving urgent medical care.

Source: Briefly News