Armed gunmen opened fire on more than 40 people who were sitting outside a tavern in Zamimpilo informal settlement in Langlaagte

Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder following the shooting outside the establishment on 10 May 2026

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the shooting, with some urging people to rather enjoy their drinks at home

A manhunt has been launched for the gunman responsible for a mass shooting at a Langlaagte tavern. Image: Tchandrou Nitanga

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Two people have been killed, and four others injured, following a mass shooting at a tavern in the south of Johannesburg.

The victims were sitting outside a tavern in Zamimpilo informal settlement in Langlaagte when gunmen opened fire on them. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, 10 May 2026. According to police, the incident happened around 3 am.

Police investigating cases of murder and attempted murder

According to police spokeswoman Captain Tintswalo Sibeko, police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

She noted that more than 40 people were sitting outside a tavern, where they were drinking and socialising, when three unknown suspects approached and opened fire without warning.

Six people were shot during the incident, with two adult males passing away at the scene. The other four were rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

Police believe that the fatal shooting is linked to illegal miners. Image: Nigel Killeen

Source: Getty Images

Police suspect the shooting is linked to zama zamas

Captain Sibeko added that the suspect had not been identified as yet, and while the motive remains unknown, police were probing possible links to illegal mining activities in the area.

"We suspect this violent attack may be linked to zama zamas; however, the investigation is still ongoing, and the details will be confirmed at a later stage," she stated.

South Africans weigh in on the shooting

Social media users weighed in on the shooting, with some stating that people should rather stay at home and enjoy their drinks.

Ntokozo Jerome IV Sangweni said:

“If you want to enjoy your alcohol, just stay at home with your friends and family. It's no longer safe out there.”

Ndivhuwo Muremi asked:

“Why don't they want to call them terrorists? Because it's an act of terrorism.”

Cyamthanda I-Simfa Mfazwe agreed:

“Call them the terrorists that they are #ZamaZamas.”

Kika Masentle Silva stated:

“Obviously, it’s Zama Zamas. I am sure our capable, organised crime and intelligence officers know that. I pray they get caught. We cannot be terrorised by foreigners and criminals in this country, hell no.”

Themby Tyali added:

But people know these things happen. Why do they still sit at taverns? Please, people, stop this. You know these foreigners don't want to go.”

Rita Botha exclaimed:

“The world has gone mad.”

Brandon Marcus stated:

“Condolences to the lives lost. Stay off the streets, people.”

Other stories about shootings outside taverns

Briefly News has covered several stories about mass shootings outside taverns in the country.

Source: Briefly News