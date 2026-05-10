Langlaagte Shooting Leaves Two Dead As Gunmen Open Fire on Patrons Socialising Outside Tavern
- Armed gunmen opened fire on more than 40 people who were sitting outside a tavern in Zamimpilo informal settlement in Langlaagte
- Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder following the shooting outside the establishment on 10 May 2026
- South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the shooting, with some urging people to rather enjoy their drinks at home
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
GAUTENG – Two people have been killed, and four others injured, following a mass shooting at a tavern in the south of Johannesburg.
The victims were sitting outside a tavern in Zamimpilo informal settlement in Langlaagte when gunmen opened fire on them. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, 10 May 2026. According to police, the incident happened around 3 am.
Police investigating cases of murder and attempted murder
According to police spokeswoman Captain Tintswalo Sibeko, police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
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She noted that more than 40 people were sitting outside a tavern, where they were drinking and socialising, when three unknown suspects approached and opened fire without warning.
Six people were shot during the incident, with two adult males passing away at the scene. The other four were rushed to a hospital for further treatment.
Police suspect the shooting is linked to zama zamas
Captain Sibeko added that the suspect had not been identified as yet, and while the motive remains unknown, police were probing possible links to illegal mining activities in the area.
"We suspect this violent attack may be linked to zama zamas; however, the investigation is still ongoing, and the details will be confirmed at a later stage," she stated.
South Africans weigh in on the shooting
ActionSA's Xolani Khumalo seen assisting police during alleged drug dealer arrest in KZN, SA debates
Social media users weighed in on the shooting, with some stating that people should rather stay at home and enjoy their drinks.
Ntokozo Jerome IV Sangweni said:
“If you want to enjoy your alcohol, just stay at home with your friends and family. It's no longer safe out there.”
Ndivhuwo Muremi asked:
“Why don't they want to call them terrorists? Because it's an act of terrorism.”
Cyamthanda I-Simfa Mfazwe agreed:
“Call them the terrorists that they are #ZamaZamas.”
Kika Masentle Silva stated:
“Obviously, it’s Zama Zamas. I am sure our capable, organised crime and intelligence officers know that. I pray they get caught. We cannot be terrorised by foreigners and criminals in this country, hell no.”
Themby Tyali added:
But people know these things happen. Why do they still sit at taverns? Please, people, stop this. You know these foreigners don't want to go.”
Rita Botha exclaimed:
“The world has gone mad.”
Brandon Marcus stated:
“Condolences to the lives lost. Stay off the streets, people.”
Other stories about shootings outside taverns
Briefly News has covered several stories about mass shootings outside taverns in the country.
- Eight people at a tavern in Sundumbili in KwaZulu-Natal were shot at, including two off-duty police officers, in February 2025.
- A mass shooting at a tavern in October 2025 left five people dead and six others injured in Bronkhorstspruit, East Pretoria.
- Nine people were killed in a mass shooting at a tavern in Bekkersdal on the West Rand in December 2025.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za