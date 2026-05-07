Three SAPS constables were shot dead in Kariega, Eastern Cape, after officers responded to reports of gunshots at a residence in Rudman Street early this morning

Police believe the incident may be linked to a domestic dispute involving an alleged love triangle between a female constable, her former boyfriend, and another male constable

IPID has launched a parallel investigation, while ballistic testing is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting

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A suspected domestic dispute led to the killing of three SAPS officers in the Eastern Cape. Images: Ekaterina Demidova and Shiraaz Mohomed

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — A tragic shooting involving police officers has left three constables dead in Kariega in the Eastern Cape during the early hours of Thursday morning, 7 May 2026.

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a home in Rudman Street at about 12:45am. When they arrived, they found three constables with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to reports by crime journalist Yusuf Abramjee, two officers were declared dead at the scene, while the third officer died later in hospital after being taken to Cuyler Hospital for emergency treatment.

Shooting may have been a domestic dispute

Police said preliminary investigations suggest the shooting may have been linked to a domestic dispute.

It is believed that a male constable, who was reportedly the former boyfriend of a female constable, allegedly forced his way into the house where the female officer and another male constable were inside.

Witnesses reportedly heard gunshots shortly afterwards. All three officers were fatally wounded during the incident.

Authorities recovered a state-issued firearm at the scene, together with 10 live rounds of ammunition.

IPID is investigating the shooting

Police confirmed that ballistic testing will be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation to determine exactly what happened.

In a statement, police said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been informed due to the involvement of SAPS members.

“Due to the nature of the incident involving police members, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been notified and is conducting a parallel investigation in line with the IPID Act. SAPS has also opened an internal disciplinary investigation,” police said.

The identities of the deceased officers have not yet been released as their families are still being informed.

Crime journalist Yusuf Abramjee posted the shocking incident on his X account:

Police officer was killed in a domestic dispute

In similar news, a TMPD officer lost her life on 24 December 2024 after her partner reportedly shot and killed her before fleeing with her car. According to reports, the officer was at her home in Lotus Gardens in Tshwane West. The TMPD's spokesperson, Isaac Mahamba, said the suspect shot and killed his girlfriend and then fled to Limpopo with her car. He was arrested later.

South African Police Service officers. Image: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Police captain kills two people before killing himself

Briefly News also reported that a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer killed two people before killing himself at a birthday party on 27 July 2025. The captain of a police station hosted a birthday party for his girlfriend at their home. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear; however, community members reportedly saw the police officer produce his firearm and shoot his girlfriend. He also shot her brother, who died on the scene.

Source: Briefly News