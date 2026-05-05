A woman was burnt with melted plastic during a violent home invasion in Lotusville, KwaZulu-Natal

The attackers assaulted three victims, tied them up, and stole cash, cellphones, and household electronics before fleeing the scene

Police are investigating the incident, which has left all the victims injured and traumatised

Pictures from the home invasion in Lotusville, KZN. Image: @Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL — A woman was seriously injured after being burnt with melted plastic during a violent house robbery in Lotusville, KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident happened on Sunday night, 3 May 2026, at a home on Trevennen Road. According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), officers were called to the scene at around 23:04 after receiving a distress call.

Officers give details of the attack

Reports from crime journalist Yusuf Abramjee state that the male complainant told reaction officers that he and his wife were asleep when they heard a knock on the door at about 21:20. Believing it was another tenant, he opened the door. Two armed suspects then forced their way inside and began assaulting the couple while demanding money and valuables.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Shockingly, during the attack, the suspects melted plastic and used it to burn the woman in an attempt to force her to reveal where the money was kept. The couple was robbed of two cellphones, a Huawei P10 and a Samsung A05, as well as a flat-screen TV, a Sony radio and about R2,000 in cash. They were then tied up with rope and locked inside their room.

The suspects moved to another room on the property, where they confronted a second male victim. He was also assaulted and robbed of his bank card. The suspects forced him to reveal his PIN and withdrew more than R3,000 from his account before tying him up.

It is believed the suspects entered the property through a rear window that had been damaged a few days earlier. Their escape route is unknown.

All three victims were injured during the attack. Police are investigating the incident.

See post by crime journalist Yusuf Abramjee:

Man shot dead in Tembisa home robbery

In a similar incident, a 61-year-old man, who served as a local school principal, was shot dead at his Tembisa home on Sunday morning, 14 December. The attack reportedly occurred when four suspects broke into the family’s home using an axe. During the attack, the husband was shot and killed, and his wife and son were also beaten. The suspects are believed to have fled with cash, laptops, and cellphones.

Two men killed in Cottonlands home invasion

Two men were killed, and a third was left critically injured after armed suspects opened fire during a home invasion in Cottonlands, KwaZulu-Natal. According to Arrive Alive, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said it received a call for assistance at about 01:16, reporting a shooting at a rented two-room house.

Reaction officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. According to reports, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the three men, shooting them multiple times in both their upper and lower bodies. The suspects fled the scene on foot after stealing two Hisense cellphones.

Source: Briefly News