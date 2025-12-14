Husband Killed, Wife and Son Assaulted in Tembisa House Robbery

A 61-year-old school principal was gunned down in his Tembisa home in Gauteng on Sunday morning, 14 December 2025

The incident reportedly began when four suspects allegedly broke into the family’s home in Tembisa using an axe

Authorities have urged anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the incident to Briefly News

Gauteng police have opened a case of house robbery and murder. Image; WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The South African Police Service in Gauteng launched a murder and house robbery investigation after a family of three was violently attacked in Maokeng Extension, Tembisa.

School principal killed in house robbery

A 61-year-old man, who served as a local school principal, was shot dead at his Tembisa home on Sunday morning, 14 December. The attack reportedly occurred when four suspects broke into the family’s home using an axe. During the attack, the husband was shot and killed, and his wife and son were also beaten.

The suspects are believed to have fled with cash, laptops, and cellphones. Police said that no arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are continuing. Police are appealing to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told Briefly News that police have opened a case of house robbery and murder following the attack on a family of three.

"The suspects robbed the victims of laptops, cellphones and cash. There are currently no arrests and police investigations are underway."

The husband was shot and killed during the attack, while his wife and son were assaulted. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Teachers killed in South Africa

A Friday afternoon ended in tragedy in Stellenbosch when a primary school’s deputy principal was shot dead on the school grounds. Western Cape police said the 54-year-old was fatally wounded at about 13:10 on Friday, 21 November 2025, and died at the scene. No arrests have been made, and the motive for the shooting is still being investigated. The Western Cape Education Department expressed shock and stated that the incident appears to be a targeted attack. Counsellors and trauma support staff were sent to the school to assist the staff members, and they are devastated by the senseless attack.

The South African Police Service arrested the second suspect linked to the fatal shooting of two staff members at a primary school in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, on 18 November 2025. The second suspect is believed to be behind the mastermind of the shooting, which took place at the Inxiweni Primary School inside the administration block. The school's principal, Ruth Nozibele Tabu, and the school's clerk, Nobantu Njombini, were shot and killed.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Sipho Hlomuka, condemned the killing of a high school teacher in Hammarasdal. The incident happened at the Sikhethuxolo High School in Hammarsdale. It is alleged that unknown gunmen came to the school, found the Principal on the premises and gunned him down in cold blood.

