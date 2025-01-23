The principal of Ekuthuleni Primary in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, was shot dead outside the school

Three gunmen approached the vehicle as it was parked outside the school and opened fire on the occupants

South Africans called on the government to take action as they complained about the rise in violent crimes

South Africans are in disbelief after the principal of Ekuthuleni Primary School in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, was shot dead. Image: @CapeTownEtc

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE - South Africans are in a state of disbelief following the news that a principal was shot dead in his car before school began.

The principal of Ekuthuleni Primary School in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, was killed while waiting outside the school on Thursday, 23 January.

A woman, who is believed to be his wife, was also wounded when gunmen opened fire on the vehicle.

Gunmen fled in an unknown vehicle

Western Cape Police Spokesperson, Capt Frederick van Wyk, explained that the principal and the woman believed to be his wife arrived at the school at approximately 7 am. It was then that the gunmen approached the vehicle.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

“Three unidentified men approached the vehicle and opened fire at them. This led to the death of a 54-year-old man and wounded a woman who was admitted to hospital. The suspects fled in an unknown vehicle,” he said.

Pupils were sent home for the day following the tragedy. It's not the first time one of the country's educators has been shot either outside a school or on the school's premises. On 29 July 2024, a teacher was shot dead in front of staff and students at Phikiswayo Primary School in Ntuzuma, KwaZulu-Natal. On 5 December 2024, an acting principal in Johannesburg was shot multiple times in his office.

Police are investigating the murder of a principal of a school in Kraaifontein, who was shot dead outside the premises. Image: @vmradiolive

Source: Twitter

South Africans in disbelief

As the motive for the shooting remains unknown, social media users were left struggling to come to terms with it and why the government weren’t doing more to protect citizens.

Adair Victoria Cross said:

“The violence and crime in this country is worse than a country at war, and the government’s focus is on Palestine.”

Virginia Harris Davids added:

The violence in this country is out of control.”

Phindile Sukazi stated:

“And it's literally the second week of schools being opened😳.”

Hlelo Mene said:

“Living in South Africa is traumatic because any second, you could see a life taken away. Or someone else will see your life being taken away by criminals who are so brazen that they do as they please. Whenever, wherever and no matter what time.”

Ndlela Mapakathi added:

“A country at war with itself, politicians nowhere to be seen. To the family, please accept my deepest, sincere condolences.”

Hammarsdale principal gunned down

Briefly News also reported on the murder of a Hammarsdale principal who was gunned down on the school premises.

The principal, who worked at Sikhethuxolo High School, was killed by unknown gunmen on 6 December 2024.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Sipho Hlomuka, condemned the killing of the principal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News