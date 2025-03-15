The South African Broadcasting Corporation's former brand manager Nobuhle Mkhize, has spoken out months after the infamous FlySafair incident

She got into an altercation with a coloured flight attendant while allegedly intoxicated, and the SABC then fired her

She apologised to the coloured community, but many rejected her apology and slammed her for her conduct

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Broadcasting Corproation's (SABC) former brand manager Nobuhle Mkhize has apologised to the coloured community for her rant against a coloured FlySafair flight attendant. she also revealed that she is dragging her former employer to the lsbour court for dismissing her.

What did Mkhize say?

Mkhize went viral shortly after Christmas in 2024 whenshe got into a fight with the flight attendant on a flight from Cape Town. In the videos that trended, she is heard verbally attacking the flight attendants and insulting her. She was shortly fired after the incident, and there was a public outcry about her tirade, including an investigation by the South African Humsn Rights Commission.

She apologised to the coloured community and said the way she behaved was not how she was raised. She insisted that she was not racist because she had coloured friends. She also said that she served the South African Police Service and FlySafair with court papers.

She alleged that she was strangled and pinned against the windows. She also said the SABC axed her unfairly, and that she'd be taking them to labour court. She insisted that she was not drunk and that she had had two drinks. She then said the flight attendant attacked her first.

What you need to know about Nobuhle Mkhize

The Patritoc Alliance announced that the party filed a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission against Mkhize after her conduct

The South African Civil Aviation Authority slammed her conduct in a statement they released on 30 December

The SAHRC called on the public to present evidence of what happened during t he flight

The Democratic Alliance opened a case of crime injuria against her after the incident

South Africans reject apology

Netizens commenting on TimeLIVE's Facebook page snubbed her apology.

Ronald Clemo said:

"That is who you are. You just hid it very well, but the alcohol just brought it to the surface."

Didi Jacobs said:

"Ony sorry because you were put on blast."

Thobela Msindisi Wonqevu Mtambeki said:

"The apology seems way too familiar."

Wendy White said:

"Whatever is in the mind comes out of the mouth."

Clive Prince said:

"Daddy's credentials aren't going to save you."

Benna Mthethwa said:

"Well, too late. It showed the truth about how you were brought up. That was uncalled for."

