A TikTokker uploaded a video of a woman who was allegedly drunk on a flight from Durban to Cape Town

In the clip, the woman allegedly threw a drink at one flight attendant and pushed another

FlySafair shared with Briefly News that they condemned the behaviour and shared what their plans were with the woman

An aeroplane passenger on a domestic flight shared a video of an allegedly drunk woman getting aggressive with the cabin crew. Images: @420.sedira

Flights are meant to be peaceful and worry-free, providing passengers with a safe and comfortable journey to their destinations. However, this tranquillity was disrupted when an alleged drunk woman caused chaos on board, turning what should have been a routine trip into a turbulent ordeal.

Problems in the air

In a video posted by TikTok user @420.sedira, scenes of disruption on a FlySafair flight from Durban to Cape Town on 26 December ensued.

According to the TikTokker, one of the passengers was allegedly intoxicated, and the flight attendants refused to serve her alcohol. The TikTokker also alleges the female passenger called the flight attendants racist and used slurs.

The clip also shows the cabin crew trying to restrain the disorderly woman, who at one point threw a drink in one flight attendant's face and pushed another.

After taking her wig off, the woman spoke to the crew about them being unemployed and added:

"You don't know who my father is."

Later in the clip, police board the aircraft, and the woman leaves with the uniformed government workers. It is unknown what occurred after the woman exited the plane.

FlySafair comments on flight disruption

Briefly News contacted FlySafair about the above incident. Chief Marketing Officer Kirby Gordon shared:

"It stands to reason that we condemn any behaviour of this nature. Flight attendants have a primary duty as safety officers, and interfering with their duties is a criminal offence.

This passenger will be placed on our no-fly list and will not be welcomed on future FlySafair flights."

Mzansi reacts to aeroplane drama

A few social media users flew to the comment section with queries about the incident, while others found the clip comical and cracked jokes.

A disappointed @cyril_ramaphosa7861 said to the online community:

"When I go with FlySafair, I never see drama like this."

@lilysocietysiren2 wrote with a laugh:

"Not her pulling a Karen on her way out. 'And what is your designation?'"

@ifw.du_ull.e shared with the public:

"Yoh, I'll never become a flight attendant. I would've lost it."

@reshma.roopen wasn't a fan of the passenger's conduct and stated:

"Oh, my goodness. What unruly behaviour. We can't even fly in peace now."

@yvessaintpaulgaultier found the clip hilarious and said:

"What are all the people standing in the aisle going to do? They are just blocking our view."

A curious @callmechristofa wrote in the comment section:

"I just want to know what happened. How did things escalate to need restraining?"

