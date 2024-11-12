A gentleman who was going through a lot tried to open a plane door while the flight was on the air

The cabin crew attended to the situation fast and swiftly and as a result, the man never got to open the door

The online community reacted to the video, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny

A guy wanted to open a plane door mid-air. Images: @Daniel Garrido, @Jasmin Merdan

A gentleman wanted to open the flight door while the plane was in the air. Online users are stunned.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @mothershipsg, people are seen in their seats on the plane that was on air. However, one man was standing next to the plane door. He shockingly tried to open the flight door.

Thank God to the fast flight attendants who got to him before he could open the door. They stopped him by all means. Upon landing, he was handed to the authorities.

Man tries to open plane door mid-flight

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens react with shock to the incident

The video gained over a million views, with many online users reacting with shock to the incident. See the comments below:

@CHAD_80Eight wondered:

"Why isn’t EVERYONE helping! 🤦🏽‍♂️"

@Dilly joked:

"He think he Tom Cruise is it can open anyhow? 😂"

@Victorina said:

"A good jab to the jugular should have taken care of the situation fast."

@AuntieFei could not believe:

"Omg."

@Alexis Angelo was scared:

"I’m going home in 2 weeks. This kind of news is scaring me🥺."

@ALI 🇸🇦 commented:

"Why the flight attendants seemed panic like that ,no one can open the door when the airplane above 8000 feet, this airplane flying already above that level."

@_weezy1738 asked:

"I mean it would be impossible for him to open the door anyway right? The pressures would have been too great for him to even succeed.?"

Mzansi female pilot celebrates flying aircraft on her own

In another story, Briefly News reported about a female pilot who celebrated flying aircraft on her own.

The aviation industry is male-dominated, and it's not every day you see a female pilot let alone a black one. One woman @onthatile.af who is breaking boundaries was over the moon to have taken off and landed a small plane all by herself.

