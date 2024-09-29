A 21-year-old woman was arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into the country after arriving from Brazil

The woman was arrested and then taken to hospital where X-rays showed he had drugs in her stomach

Police have now arrested 11 drug mules in just two months at OR Tambo International Airport

A 21-year-old woman was arrested by police at OR Tambo for trying to smuggle drugs into the country by ingesting it.

JOHANNESBURG – Another drug mule has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

Police confirmed that a 21-year-old South African woman was arrested after she landed in the country from São Paulo in Brazil.

Woman found with drugs in her stomach

The 21-year-old was arrested thanks to a joint operation between SAPS and the South African Revenue Services (SARS) Customs at OR Tambo. She was profiled and intercepted as he arrived and taken to a local hospital, where X-rays confirmed that she had foreign objects in her stomach.

Police cannot confirm as yet how many bullets of drugs she had in her, as they were still waiting for her to release all of them.

Members praised for arresting another smuggler

The 21-year-old now becomes the 11th drug mule to be arrested at the airport in the past two months, highlighting the hard work done by all involved in bringing them to book.

The National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, commended the work done by law enforcement officials and added that drug traffickers knew they were in trouble.

“Our men and women in blue, working closely with SARS customs and various stakeholders, continue to assert the authority of the state at all our ports of entry,” he said.

“We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our members and urge them to do more to squeeze the space for criminals. Drug traffickers are feeling the heat and there is nowhere to hide”, Masemola added.

Namibian woman arrested for smuggling drugs

