Madhumathie Bunwarie was tragically killed when a battery was thrown off a bridge onto her vehicle

KZN's Premier has called on the police to bring the culprits to book and ensure justice is served

South Africans are wondering where the country went wrong and why society is the way it is

South Africans are wondering how the country has become so lawless after a Pietermaritzburg businesswoman was killed when a battery was thrown through her windscreen. Image: @zibuseman/ Ivan Pantic.

The tragic death of a Pietermaritzburg woman has got South Africans questioning what is going wrong with people in the country.

62-year-old Madhumathie Bunwarie was killed on the N3 while travelling back to Pietermaritzburg from Phoenix on Sunday, 29 September.

Motorist killed by battery thrown off bridge

According to police, Bunwarie was killed when a car battery was thrown off a bridge onto her vehicle on Sunday evening.

“The car battery smashed the windscreen and landed on her face, killing her,” said Westville SAPS Communications Officer Captain Elizabeth Squires.

The incident happened just past the on-ramp onto the N3, near the Pavilion Shopping Mall. The 62-year-old was reportedly on her way home from a funeral in Durban at the time of the incident.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened, and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 0860 10111.

Premier condemns senseless acts of violence

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has condemned the “reckless and senseless act” and urged police to apprehend those responsible for the crime.

“We need justice, not only for Mrs Bunwarie but for all victims of violence and reckless criminality in our province,” he said.

Ntuli also said that they were exploring additional ways to deter such cowardly acts of violence. These include installing surveillance cameras and heightened monitoring of bridges.

Citizens saddened by state of the country

While countless tributes poured in for the Pietermaritzburg businesswoman, many lamented the state of the country and how senseless crimes were becoming a norm.

Patsy Munian said:

The moral fabric of our society and country is sadly decaying; it's heart-wrenching.💔 Condolences to the family. May her soul rest in peace.”

Judy King added:

“What has happened to our society? No regard for the rule of law, and certainly no regard for life. You can only imagine what the future holds while it continues.”

Refilwe Molatlhegi said:

“So tragic. SA is not safe. Crime is everywhere. This is anxiety-inducing, honestly.”

TK Mashed added:

“What a lawless society our country has become. May her soul rest in peace.”

Uplifted Amukelani Isaac asked:

“People are killed just for the fun of it. What country is this?”

Themba Khuzwayo said:

“I don't know what to say. Our country has gone from bad to worse.”

Victor Qithi Zongo added:

“This is SA. No respect for life.”

Gerhard Petzer said:

“We live in a sick society in SA.”

Mother killed in front of daughter

In another senseless act of violence, a woman was killed while walking with her daughter in Johannesburg.

Briefly News reported that the mother was brutally killed in front of her daughter for her cell phone.

The suspect shot the woman in front of her young daughter before stealing her phone and running away.

