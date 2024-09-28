Former Judge President John Hlope was impeached earlier this year over gross misconduct

The MK Party are unhappy with an interdict that stopped Hlope from serving on the JSC

South Africans are divided over Hlope's situation, with some arguing he is qualified

The MK Party have backed John Hlope after he was prevented from serving on the Judicial Service Commission, but South Africans have mixed feelings about the decision. Image: @Am_Blujay.

Dr John Hlope is the best person for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

That’s according to his MK Party, who have rallied behind their deputy president.

As noted by News24, the 65-year-old has been interdicted from participating in any JSC activities.

The Democratic Alliance and the NGOs Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch submitted an application to recuse Hlope from the JSC because he was impeached.

MK Party stands behind Hlope

Speaking to eNCA, MK Party Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela argued that Hlope was the best person to be on the JSC because of his experience. He was the Judge President of the Western Cape Division of the High Court for 24 years before he was removed for misconduct.

“Judge Hlope is merely there to do an interview and interview these people, and based on his experienced, who better positioned with his qualifications to interview judges. Nothing wrong with that,” Ndhlela said.

He added that the JSC needed competent people like Hlope.

South Africans divided over MK Party’s views

While his party still believes he’s the right person for the job, many across the country are divided.

@Edskillz_Don said:

“Yes, he is. We all agree. The only problem is his impeachment. Even in African law and ethics are valued, and if you breach them, you get punished. This is not about Hlophe, but it's about ethics.”

MoAfrika added:

“Breytenbach from the DA served in the JSC even though she struck off the roll. And many others. This just shows there is no justice in SA and that will cause this country to burn 1day. Nothing in law prevents an elected MP from serving any committee.

Lyn Maxwell stated:

“Zupta's judicial side kick. The man is corrupt. The end.”

Njabulo Mnyandu said:

“I don't understand people that defend Hlophe. He committed gross misconduct and was impeached as a judge. Surely, you can't have the same person part of a panel that recommends and assesses conduct of judges, when his own conduct was found wanting. Can we stop defending people who have done wrong things just because we love them. It is counterproductive. Surely, we have other people who are qualified and without a bad record that can fill the shoes.”

@SiphoMavuso007 asked:

“Who has more qualifications than Him in Parliament and Judiciary?”

@Incorrect_Mamma said:

“Corrupt cadres wanting corrupt judges. What a surprise.”

Rodney Louis added:

“He dishonoured his profession and will have to face the consequences. People don’t respect facts here.”

@uyate59 questioned who gets to decide Hlope’s fate:

“The gatekeepers have spoken, or is it the bouncers or better still the horse traders?”

Sikhona Makhosanzima Gebashe added:

“Yes, he is the best candidate for Zuma to duck and dive with his arms deal corruption case and state capture looting.”

Hlope unhappy with legal action against him

Briefly News previously reported how MK Party deputy president Dr John Hlophe was unhappy with the Democratic Alliance.

Hlope slammed the party after it lodged a case against him, to prevent him from serving on the Judicial Service Commission.

The party launched an appeal against the former Judge President owing to the fact that he was impeached.

