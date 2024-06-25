Pamela Selani has been sentenced to three life terms for the murders of her two lovers and her son, Avile Jonjwana

South Africans, shocked and appalled, compared her to convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu

Reactions on social media were intense, with users expressing condemnation of her actions

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Pamela Selani has been sentenced to three life terms by the Pretoria High Court for the murder. Images: Twitter/ @lunga_mzangwe and @Am_Blujay.

Source: Twitter

Pamela Ncumisa Selani (47) has been sentenced to three life terms by the Pretoria High Court for the heinous murders of her two lovers and her young son, Avile Jonjwana.

South Africans were appalled by the murders and compared Selani with convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu.

Netizens were shocked

A Times Live post on X (formerly known as Twitter) erupted with reactions to Selani’s sentencing.

@GuguStatu expressed a wish for severe punishment:

"Oh, the key to her tiny cell may be locked away in a safe thrown into the ocean. Oh, that all her food may have sand in it for the remainder of her life. May they harvest body parts and organs from her, but she remains alive to see herself disappear."

@AsanteGraceX pointed to the depth of her malice:

"Dmt, this woman is evil. She watched movies too much."

Meanwhile, @feeshm compared her to infamous biblical figures:

"Jezebel and Delilah have nothing on her ."

The public has also noted the almost cinematic nature of the case.

@LaStampa3 remarked:

"This is like a movie."

The murders started in 2016

The court heard the chilling details of Selani’s crimes, which date back to 2016.

Residing in Olievenhoutbosch, Selani discovered that her then-partner, Malawian national Micheal Changisa, had infected her with a chronic disease.

Enraged, she sought the help of another boyfriend, Gift, who was also Malawian and a resident of the same area, to carry out her vengeful plan.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana detailed the brutal events.

One night, Gift went to the house that Selani and Changisa shared and hid in the bathroom. Once Changisa was asleep, Gift emerged and repeatedly struck him on the head with a hammer in front of Selani's two young children.

"Changisa died in the bedroom where he was attacked. Selani and Gift then buried the body in her yard. After the murder, Selani and Gift continued to live together in the same house."

Selani's gruesome spree did not end there

Months later, she killed her second lover, Gift, and later her son, Avile Jonjwana, under similarly appalling circumstances.

Her actions have been met with widespread outrage and disbelief across social media.

SAPS recognises top officers for bringing Rosemary Ndlovu and Nandipha Magudumana to justice

Briefly News reported the South African Police Service awarded police officers for their outstanding work in catching criminals.

One officer was rewarded for providing information that led to the arrest of Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

The other was recognised for busting Rosemary Ndlovu, and the third for putting 17 serial rapists behind bars.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News