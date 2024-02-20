Edwin Sodi's north Johannesburg mansion is for sale and it has a hefty price tag that left people gawking

The house, which he recently threw his birthday party in, is being sold for R75 million as he faces a slew of legal woes

South Africans believe that he should pay for allegedly benefitting from corruption and called for his associates to face the music too

Businessman Edwin Sodi's Bryanston house has been put up for sale and is going for an astounding R75 million. The sale of his house is part of the businessman's entire estate, much of which has been sold by the state.

Sodi's house for sale

According to SundayWorld, Sodi is embroiled in a corruption scandal involving a Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works tender worth R295 million and another tender in the Free State worth R255 million.

Sodi and the former African National Congress's secretary general, Ace Magashule, will appear in court in April, along with 17 others, on charges of money laundering and corruption about the Free State tender. The tender was meant to remove asbestos from the homes of Free State residents.

SowetanLIVE previously reported that although the Asset Forfeiture Unit froze his assets, he was allowed to use the house but not sell it. Sodi allegedly benefitted from tenders from the government, which were terminated in the past because of poor performance.

Mzansi wants him to pay for corruption

South Africans on Facebook noted the fall of Sodi, calling for those who allegedly provided him with tenders to follow suit.

Amos Sekhaulelo said:

“Easy come, easy go. Edwin Sodi is one of the parasitic and not innovative tenderpreneurs feeding off unproductive patronage often dispensed by the government."

Nontokonina Ndlunkulu Toto Nocanda added:

“Those who gave him tenders should follow.”

Sunday Vusi Zulu remarked:

“The bigger they are, the harder they fall.”

Some were on his side

Thabo Popsi wrote:

“Ramaphosa doesn’t know how to stop the MK party or African Congress Transformation. He is now targeting potential funders of those movements. Sodi has been in the headlines for all the wrong things, but no arrest has been made. If there’s no arrest, there is no evidence against him.”

Bongumusa Shezii added:

“He will rise again. I don’t care what haters have to say.”

Edwin Sodi throws a party at his mansion

Recently, Briefly News reported that Edwin Sodi threw a lavish birthday party at the same Bryanston mansion that went up for sale.

Sodi's party trended as pictures of his luxurious house made the rounds. A few influential people also attended the party. South Africans were disappointed at the party, mainly as many believed he unfairly benefitted from the gains of corruption.

