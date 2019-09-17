Most young entrepreneurs in South Africa will know DJ Coach Tsekeleke. Commonly known as Dj Coach Tsekeleke, Kgopotso Mmutlane is a South African who claims to be a young millionaire. He is the founder of Forex Broker Killer and a Dj who enjoys spending time on his decks. The life of the young millionaire will inspire you to become more and always do your best.

Tsekeleke is one of the young millionaires in South Africa.

Source: Facebook

Dj Coach Tsekeleke lives a flashy life and drives some of the most luxurious cars you can imagine. He is well accomplished, given his age. The Dj/Fx trader is doing well in life, although this was not always the case. Tsekeleke is your answer if you are looking for a real-life definition of Drake's “started from the bottom, now we are here” music. His journey from grass to grace is worthy of note; you should find inspiration in his story.

Profile summary

Birth name : Kgopotso Mmutlane

: Kgopotso Mmutlane Nicknames : Mr eWallet, Dj Coach, Dj Tsekeleke, Forex Broker Killer

: Mr eWallet, Dj Coach, Dj Tsekeleke, Forex Broker Killer Date of birth : 1995

: 1995 Age : 26 years old

: 26 years old Profession : Forex trader, philanthropist, author, Deejay, YouTuber, and musician

: Forex trader, philanthropist, author, Deejay, YouTuber, and musician Famous for : Being a young, self-made forex millionaire

: Being a young, self-made forex millionaire Birthplace/hometown: Motodi village, near Burgersfort in Limpopo, South Africa

Motodi village, near Burgersfort in Limpopo, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Current residence: South Africa

South Africa Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : African

: African Body build: Fit

Fit Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Children : One

: One Education : Leolo High School and Tshwane University of Technology

: Leolo High School and Tshwane University of Technology Degrees: High school diploma

Background information

Dj Coach Tsekeleke was born in 1995 in the Limpopo province, Motodi village, near Burgersfort town. So, what is Dj Tsekeleke's age? Dj Coach Tsekeleke's age will be 26 years in 2021. He describes himself as an author, forex trader, serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, and one of South Africa's youngest millionaires.

According to the entrepreneur, he was not born into a well to do family. However, he was brought up in a loving Christian home. The family lived in a little house. Despite their poor financial background, he said that the family never lacked a good meal. This is thanks to his father, who ensured adequate provision of the family's needs at whatever cost.

Beautifully, Tsekeleke noted that he was motivated to go the extra mile because he grew up in a small house, whereas others owned magnificent homes. He also developed an insatiable desire in his heart to be successful.

Career

DJ Coach Tsekeleke says he always wanted to be a Dj since he was of tender age, but his parents would not let him. They thought it was a wrong profession for anyone hoping to avoid the devil. Their concern was that he might get into a brawl and get killed at one of his night shows at a club.

He, however, chased his deejaying career without his parents' blessings. As a result, he became popular and earned the name Dj Coach Tsekeleke.

Coach is also reputed as one of the famous forex traders in the country.

Source: Facebook

Coach Tsekeleke's forex trading firm

It is not news that forex is a global market with lots of risks. However, for Tsekeleke, this risk only made him more curious. So, Mr eWallet established the Forex Broker Killer Institution and developed the one-minute strategy and all its modifications.

At the same time, DJ Coach Tsekeleke's one-minute strategy has helped him become one of the most successful FX traders in South Africa. So far, after developing Dj Coach Tsekeleke's strategy in the forex market, his net worth has massively increased.

As an author, the successful forex trader packaged the secret strategy into what is known as the Dj Coach Tsekeleke PDF download. If you are new to forex and need to understand the terrain before stepping into it with both feet, you should download this online book.

But then, retracing how he ventured into the business, Dj Coach told Samke Mhlongo that his buddy, Merika Mphogo, introduced him to it in April 2016.

Who is Dj Coach Tsekeleke's partner?

For someone who is usually loud about his achievement on social media, it has been hard to track who the millionaire's partner is. Nevertheless, DJ coach shared a picture of his child on social media.

Songs, reality show, and videos

Tsekeleke's one-minute strategy has helped him become one of the most successful FX traders in South Africa.

Source: Facebook

Besides being a forex trader, it is worth noting that the entrepreneur does well as a singer. Dj coach's first single is titled Buya Kim. In addition, he has released a couple of other songs featuring other artists. They include:

Golden Sand (Deep House Guitar Edit) DJ Coach featuring Dhany

Happy Day (Extended Mix DJ Coach

Golden Sand (Deep House Guitar Edit) DJ Coach featuring Dhany

Golden Sand (Instrumental Edit) DJ Coach featuring Dhany

Forex Trader DJ Coach featuring Mellow Oupich

Also, Dj Couch Tsekeleke introduced FBK Millionaires, a reality show, which airs on MojaLoveTvDstv Channel 157. The show first aired on Saturday, 17th of August, 2019, at 20:00.

This millennial has also been seen on his YouTube channel doing the most. Samke Mhlongo interviewed him, among several others. He normally gets invited to speak on the subject of Forex Broker Killer. Currently, he has over 65,000 subscribers to his channel.

House and cars

As many have come to know him, Forex Broker Killer claims to have seven houses and 20 cars. He shares some of his exotic cars and luxurious mansions in some of his YouTube videos. Nevertheless, his car collection includes a G-wagon, Audi, and different models of Mercedes Benz.

Interestingly, his parents are not left out of his rich lifestyle. For example, he got his mother a new Audi A6. Sharing the motivation behind that action through his Twitter handle, he said:

Back in 2016, I once told my mom I don't wanna go to school anymore & she slapped me six times, then I told myself, one day I'm gonna buy this woman an Audi A6 just to thank her for slapping me.

Dj Coach Tsekeleke's Instagram

The forex trader and singer is clearly a flashy guy as per his Instagram posts. The young self-made millionaire shares pictures of himself and possessions. You can say with admiration that Tsekeleke lives like a king. He is also known as Mr E-wallet because of his habit of doing financial giveaways for his Instagram fans. Currently, he boasts of more than 278,000 followers on his official page.

Dj coach Tsekeleke's net worth

The entrepreneur's exact net worth is unknown, but he once showed his FNB bank account according to a YouTube video. The statement of account revealed a mouthwatering sum of R40 million. This and his luxurious lifestyle tells you how much money this young South African has made in his life.

Dj Coach Tsekeleke is a great mind and a mentor to others. He became a millionaire at a young age, which is truly inspiring. This is because he did not allow his humble background to limit his imaginations. Interestingly, he rose from ashes to prove to the world that indeed, where there is a will, there is a way.

