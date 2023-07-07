Who is Nelisiwe Masango? All about the South African Forex trader

Nelisiwe Masango is a South African multi-award-winning entrepreneur. She is the founder and CEO of Ubuntu Invest, a company that deals in stocks, commodities, indices, forex and cryptocurrency. Her grass-to-grace journey is inspiring and worth knowing, especially for people seeking financial independence.

Who is Nelisiwe Masango? She is among the most successful South African Forex traders. In her quest to curb youth unemployment, she has dedicated her time to empowering and educating people about financial freedom and wealth generation. Do you know that Nelisiwe initially wanted to become a neurosurgeon? Learn more about her below.

Nelisiwe Masango’s profile summary

Full name Nelisiwe Masango Nickname Neli Gender Female Date of birth 1 November 1991 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Boksburg, Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Education Boksburg High School Profession Entrepreneur, Forex trader Famous as Founder and CEO of Ubuntu Invest and Bear Run Investments Net worth (Approx.) R34,505,000

Nelisiwe Masango’s biography

Nelisiwe was born and raised in Boksburg, Johannesburg, South Africa. She has spoken well about her family in some of her interviews but has not revealed their identities yet. She is a South African citizen of black ethnicity.

The Forex trader attended Boksburg High School for her high school education. She later proceeded to the university and pursued a Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurial Management. However, she dropped out after one year of her studies to pursue Forex trading.

How old is Nelisiwe Masango?

Nelisiwe Masango’s age is 30 years as of 2023. She was reportedly born on 1 November 1991, meaning she is a Scorpio. Initially, she intended to become a neurosurgeon, but the dream subsided as she began to have a passion for financial markets and dance.

Career

Nelisiwe Masango is a forex trader. Throughout her career, she has established prominent companies that have significantly contributed to the financial industry.

Founded in 2014, Bear Run Investments is a leading financial services firm. Headquartered in Johannesburg, Gauteng, its primary mission revolves around providing empowering training programs and insightful workshops, enabling individuals to enhance their financial skills and expertise.

Another notable venture initiated by Nelisiwe is FeFine (females with finances), an organisation dedicated to promoting financial awareness and security among women and girls. Nelisiwe established Gentle Hands Agency, a recruitment agency. The agency aims at reducing unemployment cases among the youth.

Nelisiwe's entrepreneurial spirit led to the creation of Ubuntu Invest–a premium broker committed to facilitating clients’ pursuit of wealth accumulation. Ubuntu Invest empowers clients to trade globally in various financial markets—the firm deals in stocks, commodities, indices, forex and cryptocurrency.

Honours

She has been nominated for various awards since establishing her first company. Some of the awards she has won are as follows:

Sowetan Top Young Boss (2016)

Frost & Sullivan African Growth Innovation & Leadership Award (2017)

Nelisiwe Masango’s house

The Forex trader is financially successful, and many expect her to live in a beautiful, expensive home. However, she has yet to share pictures of her home on social media. She keeps most of her personal life under wraps.

Nelisiwe Masango’s contact details

One can reach her via her social media pages and contacts shared on her companies’ websites. They include:

Facebook: @nelisiweBRImasango

@nelisiweBRImasango Website : Ubuntu Invest

: Ubuntu Invest Tel: +270105968474

+270105968474 Nelisiwe Masango’s WhatsApp number (Ubuntu Invest): +27620884870

+27620884870 Physical address: 150 Rivonia Road, Morningside, Sandton, South Africa, 2196

What is Nelisiwe Masango's Instagram?

Nelisiwe Masango’s Instagram handle is @bri_nelisiwe. However, the account is private. The profile has garnered 14,600 followers as of 7 July 2023.

Nelisiwe Masango is a visionary leader in the financial industry, inspiring countless individuals through her remarkable success story. Her dedication to empowering women, promoting financial literacy, and reducing unemployment have profoundly impacted society. She continues to shape the future of finance and serves as a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals alike.

