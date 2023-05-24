Is Iman Rappetti married? Everything about the former eNCA news anchor

Iman Rappetti is an award-winning South African broadcast journalist from KwaZulu-Natal. She has extensive experience in journalism and has utilised various journalistic mediums to tell stories about people who are often marginalised. Besides being a journalist, Iman is a public speaker and MC who has previously hosted corporate events for international and South African clients.

Iman has not shared much regarding her marriage with her ex-husband whose identity is unknown. She has been divorced for over ten years and her current relationship status is not public knowledge. It is understood that the veteran journalist's focus is on raising her daughters and ensuring the continued success of her career.

Iman Rappetti’s profile and bio summary

Full name Vanessa Lena Rappetti Gender Female Date of birth 4 April 1985 Age 38 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Phoenix, Durban, SA Current residence Hyde Park, Johannesburg, SA Nationality South African Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Heterosexual Religion Islam Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Marital status Divorced Education ML Sultan Technikon Occupation Broadcast journalist, author, MC, serial entrepreneur Net worth Approximately $300,000 Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter

How old is Iman Rappetti?

Iman Rappetti (aged 38 years as of 2023) was born on the 4th of April 1985 in Phoenix, Durban. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Iman Rappetti’s education

According to her Facebook profile, Iman completed high school at Lanerea High in Durban. After matric, she furthered her studies at ML Sultan Technikon, where it is believed she obtained her journalism qualification.

Iman Rappetti’s career

She has over ten years of journalistic experience, which began with writing news stories for newspapers and digital platforms. She was the face of eNCA prime-time news with her colleague Jeremy Maggs for over five years.

While she has interviewed heads of state and celebrities, her focus has been on highlighting the struggles of ordinary people. Iman once worked as a radio host on Power FM for a show called Power Talk.

How many books has Iman authored?

To date, Iman has authored two books. In her first one, Becoming Iman: An Adventure through Rebellion, Religion and Reason, she shares stories and lessons she has learned from her life experiences.

This book is described as highly inspirational. After reading the book, a reporter from IOL said,

“Becoming Iman is beautifully written, with an often wry and poignant sense of humour. I loved the descriptions of the early days in Phoenix, where one can almost smell the curries thousands of miles away, to the evocative rendering of the holy city of Qom, where one can sense the reverence of being spiritual.”

Her second book, Sermons of Soul, details Iman’s best-loved opening segments from the show she previously hosted on Power FM. Through this book, she sought to give her listeners messages of hope and encouragement and create moments for them to feel appreciated.

Iman Rappetti’s net worth

The renowned journalist has been in the industry for many years and accumulated a fitting net worth for her experience. Sources mention that Iman has an estimated net worth of approximately $300,000 from her multifaceted career.

Iman Rappetti’s contact details

Iman is a sought-after public speaker, MC and facilitator. Anyone interested in working with her can address booking queries to iman@rappetti.com.

Iman Rappetti has brought to light the challenges faced by ordinary people through her career as a journalist and continues to bring pressing issues of interest to South Africans via the news. Although she is a celebrated veteran journalist, some aspects of her personal life, such as who her husband is, remain unknown.

