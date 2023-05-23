Biography of Luis Munana, Young, Famous and African actor

Namibian entertainment personality Luis Munana has been taking over the industry as of late through his various successful career endeavours and some controversies along the way. What all do we know about him, and what scandals has he experienced on his way to superstardom?

The TV personality has been trending on Twitter since May 2023. Photo: @luismunana on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Luis Munana’s religion was a central part of his life growing up. Still, he seems to have become less focused on his family's conservative ways, and his religious beliefs have become less integral in his approach to life. Here is his profile summary before we discuss the controversies and aspects of his life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Luis Tshita Munana Date of birth 23 July 1991 Age 30 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Rundu, Central Namibia Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality Namibian Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Male Height 185 cm (most reported) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Businessman, model, TV personality Education Noordgrens Primary-Secondary School Net worth $400,000 (most commonly reported) Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

The famous figure has been trending since fellow TV personality Bonang Matheba was visibly upset with him during a recent episode of Young, Famous & African, and fans reacted to the tension online. Luis invited her to Windhoek Fashion Week in 2016 and forgot to book her accommodation, leading her to return home. Here is what else you need to know about his life and career.

Luis Munana’s age

Luis Munana’s birthday is 23 July 1991, making him 30 years old at the time of writing. He will be 31 years old on 23 July 2023, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Luis Munana’s ex-girlfriend

According to reports, his ex-partner is fellow former Big Brother Africa contestant Mira, real name Zulmira Miguel Andre Ngobo. They met during season nine of the show, but the relationship's length and seriousness remain a mystery. Before that, he was reportedly in a relationship with Tanzanian model Wema Sepetu.

Luis Munana’s family

Luis Munana’s parents have not taken kindly to his actions while he was on Big Brother Africa, causing a major rift in his family. We do not know the names or other details of his parents or family members, except they are strictly religious and have a conservative approach to life.

He first rose to prominence through his role on ‘Big Brother Africa’. Photo: @luismunana on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Why was Luis Munana excommunicated?

Ultimately, Luis Munana was excommunicated from his congregation due to his on-screen antics, leading his family to cut ties with him. In particular, Luis Munana’s Big Brother feature seemed to be the final straw that broke the camel's back.

Luis Munana’s church-orientated family have also cut off contact with him for the most part, with him publicly stating that they do not keep in regular touch unless there is a death or severe illness in the family. However, he has also said: 'But I do know they love me, and I love them.'

Luis Munana’s career

As we have already established, he is a TV personality who may be most recognisable for his Big Brother Africa role. Besides that, he is the founder of various business endeavours.

These include Waka Waka Moo, a children's travelling entertainment organisation; RaZul, a Namibian-owned luxurious Champagne/MCC; and Zuriel, an exclusive luxury men's and women’s clothing and accessories brand. On top of that, he is the founder of Windhoek Fashion Week.

What is the net worth of Luis Munana?

Considering he is the founder of multiple endeavours and was listed for Forbes Africa #30Under30 class of 2019, Luis Munana’s net worth is expected to be significant. Most reports state he is worth around $400,000, but there is no official confirmation of his net worth.

Luis Munana’s profiles

His Instagram page, @luismunana, has 220K followers. His Twitter page can be found under @LuisMunana, with 31K followers.

Luis Munana’a name may have become more popular due to the controversies surrounding him. However, by all accounts, he is still a successful entrepreneur and TV personality with a lengthy, ever-growing career ahead of him.

READ ALSO: Who is Rosette Ncwana married to? The life story of the South African model

Briefly.co.za wrote about another rising star, Rosette Ncwana. With over 15 years in the modelling industry and various high-profile relationships, there is growing interest in the star's personal life.

So, what do we know about her? This article details everything we know about her personal and professional life.

Source: Briefly News