South African Grammy-award-winning singer Tyla recently hung out with the South African artist Ciza

Ciza, who is the son of Mafikizolo's Nhlanhla Mafu, posted photos and a video of himself with the Water hitmaker

South Africans flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video and photos of Tyla and Ciza

Grammy-winning singer Tyla was recently spotted hanging out with Ciza, a few weeks after linking up with Amapiano sensation Uncle Waffles.

The Isaka hitmaker also topped social media trends this week when he met American singer Summer Walker.

The popular South African artist shared photos of himself and the singer on his Instagram account while in the London, United Kingdom.

Social media reacts to the musician's photos

SiceloTimz said:

"My faves. New generation of South African musicians doing great things."

MphoLerole replied:

"Mzansi's new age is raising the bar in the global space."

Cassnguni wrote:

"The conversation was fire, you can just tell."

LeahMgugu wrote:

"We love you guys, SA gang."

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on his X account back in April that Ciza had the most-streamed song in South Africa.

The 22-year-old's hit song, Isaka (6 am), was the number one song as aggregated across all digital service provider platforms in Mzansi. The hit song featured Jazzworx and Thukuthela.

@Sbudamoore replied:

"Aw, we know the song, but didn’t know the artist. These piano artists sound the same, just listen to the songs."

@22theboy said:

"I was listening to that song the whole day, bro. That's called music, not Scotts Maphuma."

SIYA_VS wrote:

"Invest in Jazzworx & Thukuthela stocks while it's early. Just visit their Spotify profile and press play."

@Thabis0_012 replied:

"No dance challenge, no nepotism, no payola. Just good music."

@malatsoa said:

"If it wasn't for Podcast and Chill with MacG, I wouldn't have known the song. It's a banger indeed."

@Uniqkidio wrote:

"Y’all credit him and not the boy from Daveyton/Twatwa called Thukuthela. Because he is straight from the hood and doesn’t have rich parents? The boy did the things in that song."

@bosslady_za wrote:

"I wish his father would leave politics and focus on gro*ming this young man. I'm sure there's plenty more bangers where this came from."

@Ndzotho2 replied:

"Wait... Is he TK Nciza's son? TK has been consistently posting videos on TikTok dancing to the song lately."

Musician Ciza met up with Tyla in London. Image: @ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Ciza, the son of Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu and her ex-husband TK Nciza, continues to reach new heights with his song ISAKA (6 am).

Ciza reached a rare achievement in the music industry as his song topped the SA Spotify daily chart for just over a month.

Despite being the son of two entertainment industry heavyweights, the rising star has carved his own path with previous hits.

