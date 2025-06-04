Ciza, the son of Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu and her ex-husband TK Nciza, continues to reach new heights with his song ISAKA (6AM)

Ciza reached a rare achievement in the music industry as his song topped the SA Spotify daily chart for just over a month

Despite being the son of two entertainment industry heavyweights, Ciza has carved his own path with previous hits

Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu and her ex-husband TK Nciza's son Ciza is no longer just known for his famous parents thanks to his smash hit ISAKA (6AM). The song, which recently received a co-sign from Prince Kaybee who dubbed it as Mzansi’s best release since 2021, continues to set rare career milestones for Ciza.

Ciza reaches rare career milestone with smash hit ISAKA (6AM)

Ciza is in the prime of his career and we love it for him. The up-and-coming artist seems to have hit his big break with the release of his chart-topping song ISAKA (6AM). According to entertainment blogger @2022AFRICA, the song which also features Jazzworx & Thukuthela reached a rare milestone on the streaming platform, Spotify.

Even a recent album release by Amapiano heavyweight Kelvin Momo wasn’t enough to dethrone ISAKA (6AM) from the summit of the South African Spotify daily chart. Entertainment blog @2022AFRICA shared on X, Tuesday 3 June 2025 that the song remains number one on the chart with 123,33K streams. What’s impressive is that ISAKA (6AM) has topped the South African Spotify daily chart for just over a month. The post reads:

“'Isaka (6am)' by Ciza, Jazzworx & Thukuthela officially remains at No. #1 on the SA Spotify daily chart with 123,33K streams. It has now spent 35 days at No. #1”

Ciza took to his Instagram account on Friday, 30 May 2025, and shared that the official ISAKA (6AM) music video on YouTube had reached 2 million views in just one week. Ciza celebrated the personal milestone with a caption thanking his fans for their support. The post was captioned:

“This is actually crazy I can’t believe this is my reality! I’m literally nothing without you guys. 2 million in 7 days??? Thank you!🥹🙏🏽❤️”

Ciza parties with Kabza De Small and other big stars

As a result of his newfound fame as a successful musician in his own right, Ciza has been rubbing shoulders with the who’s who in the music industry.

Taking to his Instagram page in May 2025, Ciza shared pictures while hanging out with some of Mzansi's famous faces. In the post, Ciza was captured partying with Kabza De Small, Oscar Mbo, and Julius Malema.

Ciza hasn’t ridden on the coattails of his parents' fame, but has been paving his way in the entertainment industry. While ISAKA (6AM) is undoubtedly his biggest hit to date, the budding musician previously made waves with hit songs such as Adje, Come Alive, and Bank Notification.

Ciza opens up about his parents' divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza’s son Ciza opened up about the impact of his parents’ divorce in 2019.

Ciza talked about his parents' divorce during an interview on Podcast & Chill which fans criticised hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka for asking sensitive questions.

Regardless, Ciza handled the question with maturity and admitted that life was not easy after his parents parted ways.

