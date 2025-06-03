A-Reece recently showed love to Mas Musiq and Daliwonga's new album, Bas'tholile

The rapper praised the duo's work and had fans raving over his impeccable taste and support for Amapiano

This comes after DJ Speedsta bashed the genre and received backlash from social media users

Fans were surprised to learn that A-Reece listens to Amapiano.

Source: Twitter

A-Reece had nothing but good things to say about Mas Musiq and Daliwonga's new album, and potentially restored peace between SA hip hop and Amapiano.

A-Reece praises Mas Musiq and Daliwonga

A-Reece may be a little quiet in the music scene, but he definitely has his ears on the ground for the latest releases, and recently stumbled upon a gem.

The Achilles hitmaker posted a screenshot listening to Mas Musiq and Daliwonga's new album, Bas'tholile, released on 23 May 2025.

A-Reece praised Mas Musiq and Daliwonga's album.

Source: Twitter

The rapper doesn't normally react to songs, more especially outside of his genre, but today was a different story when he sang Mas and Daliwonga's praises in a Twitter (X) post:

"This is music."

In a follow-up tweet, a fan asked Reece if he has listened to Kelvin Momo's new album, Thato Ya Modimo, to which he said:

"He never misses."

This comes after both artists worked together on Got the Feeling (Interlude) from Momo's Sewe album, an unexpected collaboration that gave fans hope for a joint project.

Fans rave over A-Reece's post

South Africans appreciated Reece for listening to other genres outside of hip hop and appreciating the artists.

karabo_ox3 said:

"If the king says this music, then I’m going to listen to this music."

_g0tfried joked:

"You're the last man I’d expect to be bumping piano."

tumeloKoma11157 wrote:

"I know you, my goat will always give facts. This album is dope."

Mzansi appreciated A-Reece for showing love to Amapiano after DJ Speedsta trashed it.

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others fired shots at DJ Speedsta after he doubled down and criticised Amapiano artists and had social media throwing dirt on his name.

laone_mogopodi threw shade:

"People who trash-talk this genre need supernatural intervention, even the rappers understand."

TlotlanoKgosien trolled:

"He's basically calling Speedsta a madman."

lindani_wn laughed:

"I hope no one shows this tweet to Speedsta."

mnigo_ added:

"Even our favourite rappers don’t hate on amapiano. I need people to stop trying to be so different, bruh, yoh!"

ZinhleMamfengu posted:

"The young king has spoken. The case is closed. Dj Speedsta was getting high on cheap weed."

Source: Briefly News