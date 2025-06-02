South Africans recently compared the viral dance sensation Skomota to Scotts Maphuma

An online user shared a video of Skomota seemingly treating his fans the same way the Amapiano star used to treat his

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Skomota's recent behaviour

Skomota was compared to Scotts Maphuma on social media. Image: @thisiscolbert, @scotts_maphuma

Source: UGC

Bathong! It seems like fan favourite and viral dance sensation, Skomota, is following in Scotts Maphuma's footsteps with his recent behaviour at groove.

Recently, an online user, @Zikamnyamane, posted a clip of the TikToker seemingly ignoring fans who tried to interact with him at an unknown establishment, which led many netizens to conclude that Skomota was slowly becoming another Scotts Maphuma.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacted to Skomota's recent stunt

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section comparing the dancer to the Amapiano star, Scotts Maphuma. Here's what they had to say:

@nottokollo wrote:

"This guy really wanted kiss ngwana sesi."

@DSelona said:

"Why did he touch his face. That was mad disrespectful."

@Siphokazi_Nkos1 responded:

"He’s just a person in his own world, and he also has low mood days…. Give him a break, tuu."

@Max_Bodese replied:

"That guy is soo needy for his attention. Leave the guy alone, stop touching him, geez."

@ToryceSA mentioned:

"This is provoking him and keeps pushing him, and you can see the boy doesn't want to be disturbed."

@SumtingN stated:

"No one is touching me like that and thinks I won’t react with violence. Are you mad? Also, what the hell do you want from me when I’m clearly ignoring you? Y'all are psychos, shem!"

Viral dance sensation Skomota was compared to Scotts Maphuma. Image: @thisiscolbert

Source: Twitter

Scotts Maphuma praises ‘humble’ DJ Maphorisa

Meanwhile, Maphuma, who recently teased new music, said he and Maphorisa shared a good relationship and he has massive respect for him. According to the L-Tido Podcast, Maphuma, a fan favourite among local music lovers, said Maphorisa finds joy in helping others.

He said:

"He is a good older brother who wants us to be set in life. If Phori wanted to do his own thing, he would have done so. He wants to put on all the guys that he can see have talent, and he is willing to polish it. He will ask you: ‘Don’t you want good things in life?’, so he wants to see you there, but it is up to you. When you get there, he is able to humble himself for you all to be mates. He gives you that platform."

Local netizens reacted on social media to show their respect for Maphuma as he continues to make a mark on the local music scene.

SA amused by video of Skomota boarding plane with a lady

Briefly News previously reported that one thing about Skomota is that he will trend no matter what he does. The viral dancer, who became prominent on TikTok, flew a private jet with a hun next to him.

Trust Skomota to stir up a conversation online, even if he is just living his life and bothering nobody. From boarding private jets to spinning the decks with Mas Musiq, Mzansi is here for Skomota, exploring life.

In a video shared by @bozzie_t, Skomota and a lady with an orange weave, apparently identified as Makhadzi, were approaching a private jet. Being a gentleman, Skomota made way for her to enter first.

Source: Briefly News