The South African viral dance sensation Skomota recently ignored a fan at a stadium

A video of the 24-year-old TikTokker giving the fan his hand while trying to take a picture with him went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Skomota snubbing a fan

Skomota snubbed a fan at the stadium. Image: @thisiscolbert

The South African viral dance sensation once again caused a buzz on social media.

Skomota snubs a fan at stadium

The TikTok dance sensation Skomota, also known as Ngwana Sesi, recently became the talk of the town after his manager responded to the death rumours about him, which went viral.

Recently, an online user @Zikamnyamane posted a video of the 24-year-old star ignoring a fan at a stadium who seemed to want to take a picture with him as he passed by with his team.

The video went viral, and many netizens were stunned at how Skomota reacted when the fan jumped to try to reach him.

The video was captioned:

"Skomota did that member dirty."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Skomota ignoring a fan

Shortly after the video went viral, many netizens weighed in on Skomota ignoring a fan. See some of the comments below:

@LM_Rebirth commented:

"Lmao Skomota made him look like a Skomota."

@KwaSothole responded:

"Being rejected by Skommie - amabhadi wodwa."

@MahumaOb replied:

"Skomota only had time for female fans."

@khandizwe_chris said:

"He is tired of people."

@lekoloanemanam2 wrote:

"Imagine being snubbed by Skomota."

@KhuluBokang tweeted:

"Imagine being rejected by a person who doesn't even know where they are, why and what they are doing there..."

@Assistant_Chair reacted:

"Ntanga must never ever embarrass himself like that le nou ke sure he hasn't recovered lol."

Skomota goes viral behind the decks

In more Skomota news, Briefly News previously reported on a video of Skomota working his magic behind the decks. In it, he showed just how versatile he can be, from dancer to disc jockey, impressing social media users who are convinced he's a man of many talents.

Some people are against this. Unimpressed people called out Ngwana Sesi's set and decided to troll him.

