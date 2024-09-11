A video of Skomota behind the decks is topping trends after netizens saw the dancer do his thing

His versatility from dancer to disc jockey impressed social media who are convinced he's a man of many talents

Meanwhile, others weren't as impressed by Ngwana Sesi's set and proceeded to troll him

Briefly News got more insight into Skomo's musical career after chatting to a Limpopo producer

Mzansi was stunned by a video of Skomota behind the decks. Images: Skomota, Slyjaynext

When he's not on the dance floor showing off his moves, he's behind the decks making people dance; the world truly is Skomota's oyster.

Skomota shows off DJing skills

It appears that Skomota is ready to branch out into different avenues in the entertainment industry after breaking through as a dancer.

Previously, the TikTok sensation left netizens dumbfounded when he was introduced as a musician by Limpopo producer, Naqua, who revealed to Briefly News that their song would be released soon.

Now, it seems Ngwana Sesi is trying his hand at being a DJ after he was seen behind the decks with other disc jockeys.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of Skomo doing his thing and had the crowd dancing at a lively nightclub party:

Mzansi weighs in on Skomota's DJing

Netizens cheered Skomo on and were impressed with his versatility:

evelenxthree33 was impressed:

"He is a man of many talents. Dancer, model and now a DJ!"

mnm_meya was stunned:

"Ain't no way."

Steez0147 joked:

"Haters are so jealous right now."

cannan100001 declared:

"DJ Skomi over Thuli P."

Meanwhile, others threw shade at the dancer:

Zweli_Thixo said:

"He doesn't even know that he is on the decks. This guy will one day forget to breathe."

lungidosh wrote:

"I miss the days when DJs were solely booked because they were good at their job."

KxngMav25 posted:

"I might as well be a DJ."

Skomota reportedly buys new car

In more Skomota updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the dancer's new ride, a stunning Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Netizens reacted to Ngwana Sesi's reaction to the car and claimed that it was also news to him.

