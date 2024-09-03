TikTok dance sensation Skomota, aka Ngwana Sesi, has made headlines once again on social media

A video of him showing off his signature dance moves was shared on Twitter (X) by MDNews

Many netizens on social media had mixed reactions to Skomota's dancing video

Skomota's dance moves failed to impress netizens. Image: @mdnews, @thisiscolbert

The South African viral dance sensation Skomota became the talk of the town once again on social media regarding a recent video of himself.

Skomota's recent dance video fails to impress

Ever since he came to the limelight, he has been causing a buzz on social media with his signature dance moves and has been on top of the trending list on X (formerly Twitter) for the longest time.

Recently, many netizens weren't moved by Ngwana Sesi's latest dancing video, which was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Skomota showcasing his distinctive dance moves."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Skomota's video

Shortly after the clip of the star was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@Am_Blujay_ wrote:

"Skomota is annoying now."

@Stevens76238032 said:

"Alcohol and pills don't mix."

@hlubizer responded:

"I'll stick to my 80s celebrities. At least pantsulas were watchable. We even produced Disco dancer of the world in 1980 in Godfrey Raseroka."

@Ayanda06775951 replied:

"We are now getting tired, with those skomotas, tshelelekes etc can we see new talent please."

@Sparzito_ tweeted:

"Honestly, I don't understand this character."

@Moon_Godesss commented:

"This guy doesn't want us to see heaven cause, what is this?"

@Grace_Isis001 mentioned:

"This is how easy it has become to make money and I’m still broke."

@therealndivhuwo said:

"Never a day without entertainment in this country."

Skomota cancels bookings following allegations that he is being exploited

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's upcoming artist, Skomota, has announced that he is putting all his bookings on hold until the controversial issue about his money is resolved. This comes after reports that the star doesn't even have a bank account and someone else handles his finances.

South Africans were concerned about Skomota when his friend and road manager disclosed that the upcoming star doesn't even have a bank account. In an interview, the friend noted that Moruti Wa Dikota handles the star's finances.

