Shebeshxt seemingly fired shots at the Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa on social media

This was after the brewing beef between Madumoney and Samthing Soweto went viral online

Shebe suggested that as netizens and supporters, they should cancel DJ Maphorisa

Shebeshxt seemingly had something to say about DJ Maphorisa, Image: @djmaphorisa, @officialshebeshxt

The beef between DJ Maphorisa and vocalist Samthing Soweto has ignited a lot of reactions from netizens and celebs.

Shebeshxt seemingly fires shots at Madumoney

Social media has been abuzz following DJ Maphorisa's beef with Samthing Soweto over Masters and credits after the Akulaleki hitmaker accused the Amapiano producer and DJ of exploitation.

Recently, reacting to the drama, Limpopo-born rapper Shebeshxt seemingly fired shots at Madumoney on his Twitter (X) page and further suggested that netizens should cancel Phori. He wrote:

"DJ Maphorisa keeps showing us he's the real villain, but we ignore it because we like his music. At some point we need to cancel him."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Shebe's statement

Many netizens on social media reacted to what Shebeshxt had to say about Madumoney. See some of the below:

@ministerTP__ wrote:

"I know Shebe didn’t write this."

@MetroHetero questioned:

"Where did you buy this English?"

@mqhelenqabankos said:

"Time will show us who’s really the villain. 10 years from now, things will come to light."

@ManimoDj commented:

"We will be there when you need his hits."

@peezet__ responded:

"I forgot you're his victim too."

@philani_donald replied:

"Correct statement mara we all know Shebe can not write this."

@FreeGaza__ii tweeted:

"You can cancel him there in Limpopo eseng Pretoria. We will support our boy."

@streetB011 said:

"Thinking you can cancel madumoney is crazy business."

Sir Trill throws shade at DJ Maphorisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sir Trill throwing shade at DJ Maphorisa.

This was during Porry's rant, where Trill gave Mzansi a big "I told you so", saying Maphorisa was exposing his true character.

