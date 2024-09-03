DJ Maphorisa was recently tied to more exploitation allegations, this time, involving Samthing Soweto

This after a song by Mas Musiq and Lawd Weezy was released and failed to credit the singer

Mzansi is calling the producers out for mistreating Samthing Soweto, with others claiming that Porry may have had a hand in it

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mas Musiq and Lawd Weezy failed to credit Samthing Soweto in their new song. Images: mas_musiq, samthingsoweto, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Yoh, more exploitation allegations for DJ Maphorisa, and this time, Samthing Soweto is the apparent victim.

What happened to Samthing Soweto's feature?

Another day, another artist allegedly facing exploitation at the hands of some big names in the music industry.

Having recently marked his return after an unexpected hiatus, Samthing Soweto is back to charming the ladies and making music - but it appears things aren't going well for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The singer recently collaborated with Mas Musiq and Lawd Weezy on a song called Amalanga Awafani. The song also features TO Starquality and DJ Maphorisa, but Samthing was not credited despite posting their studio session.

The song was released on 3 September 2024 and Samthing responded with a broken-hearted emoji after realising that he was snubbed.

Though this may be overlooked as a mistake by the graphic designer, Samthing's name also does not appear in the song credits on streaming services, which begs the question of what happened behind the scenes:

Mzansi weighs in on Samthing Soweto situation

Netizens are shattered by the situation Samthing Soweto found himself in, with some claiming DJ Maphorisa had a hand in it, while others bashed Mas and Weezy for doing the singer dirty:

MKHBrian vowed:

"Honestly, I’m not gonna stream this nonsense."

Mulaudzi_1 called out DJ Maphorisa:

"There's no difference between Phori and the Protection Fees Gang; that man is evil."

KenGlobally wasn't surprised:

"Why am I not shocked that DJ Maphorisa is there?"

OlwethuVilakazi was frustrated:

"Samthing Soweto is going to go back into hiding again, and we just got him back."

zithobemacheli was shattered:

"Why would they do that to Samthing Soweto? He literally bothers no one."

tywabi_litha called out Lawd Weezy:

"It's crazy how you were also crying about the same thing that you guys are doing to Samthing Soweto."

Samthing Soweto calls out the DA

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Samthing Soweto revealing that the DA never credited him for using his song.

This was at the launch of the party's manifesto that used the singer's hit song to garner attention, but Mzansi was anything but impressed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News