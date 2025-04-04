How many losses does Mike Tyson have? A timeline of his career defeats

Mike Tyson, known as Iron Mike, became the youngest heavyweight champion at age 20. His career spans from 1985 to 2005, with a notable return in 2024. He has had ups and downs, and people often ask, how many losses does Mike Tyson have?

Mike Tyson, on February 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California (L), and at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas (R). Photos: London Entertainment, Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mike Tyson has suffered 7 losses in his professional boxing career.

in his professional boxing career. His first loss came in 1990 against Buster Douglas .

against . The latest defeat was on November 15, 2024.

The American has a record of 50-7, with 44 knockouts.

Tyson was the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the three-belt era.

Profile summary

Name Mike Tyson Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, USA Date of birth June 30, 1966 Age 58 (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Occupation Former professional boxer, media personality, entrepreneur Years active 1985–2005, 2024 (comeback fight) Weight class Heavyweight Height 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Reach 71 in (180 cm) Stance Orthodox Total fights 59 Spouses Robin Givens (m. 1988–1989), Monica Turner (m. 1997–2003), Lakiha Spicer (m. 2009–present) Children 7 Net worth Estimated at $10 million (2025)

How many losses does Mike Tyson have?

Mike Tyson has lost 7 times in his professional boxing career. This was updated after his 2024 fight with Jake Paul, as confirmed by ESPN.

Mike Tyson's first loss was in 1990 against Buster Douglas, a major upset. He then lost twice to Evander Holyfield, including a 1997 disqualification for biting Holyfield’s ear.

Mike Tyson's most recent defeat was on November 15, 2024, against Jake Paul by unanimous decision. This was his first professional fight in nearly 20 years, a surprising return at the age of 58.

His 2024 loss to Paul was a professional bout streamed on Netflix with over 108 million households watching. As reported by Forbes, Tyson said:

This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I am grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.

Mike Tyson speaks at a press conference at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, on November 13, 2024. Photo: Tayfun Coskun (modified by author)

Source: Original

The timeline of Mike Tyson’s career defeats

Date Opponent Result Notes Feb 11, 1990 Buster Douglas 10th-round TKO Shocking upset in Tokyo, ended undefeated streak, 42-1 betting underdog. Nov 9, 1996 Evander Holyfield 11th-round TKO Lost WBA heavyweight title. Jun 28, 1997 Evander Holyfield 3rd-round DQ Notorious for biting Holyfield’s ear, Nevada commission rescinded license later restored in October 1998. Jun 8, 2002 Lennox Lewis 8th-round KO Heavyweight title fight, held in Memphis. Jul 30, 2004 Danny Williams 4th-round KO Sign of wear in later career. Jun 11, 2005 Kevin McBride Sixth-round retirement Marked last official fight before long break. Nov 15, 2024 Jake Paul Unanimous decision (8 rounds) First professional fight in nearly 20 years, scores 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

What is Mike Tyson's full boxing record?

Mike Tyson won 50 fights, lost 7, and had 2 no contests in his career. Out of those wins, 44 were knockouts, proving just how hard he could hit.

FAQs

When did Mike Tyson start boxing?

Mike Tyson started boxing as a teenager and turned professional in 1985 at the age of 18. He quickly rose to fame, becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history at just 20 years old.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul at a press conference for their fight, held at the Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Steve Eichner

Source: Getty Images

How many fights has Mike Tyson won?

Mike Tyson has won 50 professional fights in his career. Of these, 44 were by knockout, proving his reputation as one of the hardest punchers in boxing history.

Who has Tyson lost to?

Tyson has lost to Buster Douglas (1990), Evander Holyfield (1996, 1997), Lennox Lewis (2002), Danny Williams (2004), Kevin McBride (2005), and Jake Paul (2024).

What is Mike Tyson’s net worth?

As of 2025, Mike's net worth is between $20 million and $30 million. Despite earning hundreds of millions during his career, he faced financial struggles but later rebuilt his brand through media, business ventures, and exhibitions.

Mike Tyson remains one of the most feared and influential figures in boxing history. His wins, losses, and comebacks make his story one of the most compelling in sports.

