How many losses does Mike Tyson have? A timeline of his career defeats
by  Kenneth Mwenda 4 min read

Mike Tyson, known as Iron Mike, became the youngest heavyweight champion at age 20. His career spans from 1985 to 2005, with a notable return in 2024. He has had ups and downs, and people often ask, how many losses does Mike Tyson have?

Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Mike Tyson, on February 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California (L), and at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas (R). Photos: London Entertainment, Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Mike Tyson has suffered 7 losses in his professional boxing career.
  • His first loss came in 1990 against Buster Douglas.
  • The latest defeat was on November 15, 2024.
  • The American has a record of 50-7, with 44 knockouts.
  • Tyson was the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the three-belt era.

Profile summary

NameMike Tyson
Place of birthBrooklyn, New York, USA
Date of birthJune 30, 1966
Age58 (as of April 2025)
Zodiac signCancer
Nationality American
EthnicityAfrican-American
Occupation Former professional boxer, media personality, entrepreneur
Years active1985–2005, 2024 (comeback fight)
Weight classHeavyweight
Height5 ft 10 in (178 cm)
Reach71 in (180 cm)
StanceOrthodox
Total fights59
SpousesRobin Givens (m. 1988–1989), Monica Turner (m. 1997–2003), Lakiha Spicer (m. 2009–present)
Children7
Net worthEstimated at $10 million (2025)

How many losses does Mike Tyson have?

Mike Tyson has lost 7 times in his professional boxing career. This was updated after his 2024 fight with Jake Paul, as confirmed by ESPN.

Mike Tyson's first loss was in 1990 against Buster Douglas, a major upset. He then lost twice to Evander Holyfield, including a 1997 disqualification for biting Holyfield’s ear.

Mike Tyson's most recent defeat was on November 15, 2024, against Jake Paul by unanimous decision. This was his first professional fight in nearly 20 years, a surprising return at the age of 58.

His 2024 loss to Paul was a professional bout streamed on Netflix with over 108 million households watching. As reported by Forbes, Tyson said:

This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I am grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.

Facts about Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson speaks at a press conference at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, on November 13, 2024. Photo: Tayfun Coskun (modified by author)
Source: Original

The timeline of Mike Tyson’s career defeats

DateOpponent ResultNotes
Feb 11, 1990Buster Douglas10th-round TKOShocking upset in Tokyo, ended undefeated streak, 42-1 betting underdog.
Nov 9, 1996Evander Holyfield11th-round TKOLost WBA heavyweight title.
Jun 28, 1997Evander Holyfield3rd-round DQNotorious for biting Holyfield’s ear, Nevada commission rescinded license later restored in October 1998.
Jun 8, 2002Lennox Lewis8th-round KOHeavyweight title fight, held in Memphis.
Jul 30, 2004Danny Williams4th-round KOSign of wear in later career.
Jun 11, 2005Kevin McBrideSixth-round retirementMarked last official fight before long break.
Nov 15, 2024Jake PaulUnanimous decision (8 rounds)First professional fight in nearly 20 years, scores 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

What is Mike Tyson's full boxing record?

Mike Tyson won 50 fights, lost 7, and had 2 no contests in his career. Out of those wins, 44 were knockouts, proving just how hard he could hit.

FAQs

When did Mike Tyson start boxing?

Mike Tyson started boxing as a teenager and turned professional in 1985 at the age of 18. He quickly rose to fame, becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history at just 20 years old.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in New York City
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul at a press conference for their fight, held at the Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Steve Eichner
Source: Getty Images

How many fights has Mike Tyson won?

Mike Tyson has won 50 professional fights in his career. Of these, 44 were by knockout, proving his reputation as one of the hardest punchers in boxing history.

Who has Tyson lost to?

Tyson has lost to Buster Douglas (1990), Evander Holyfield (1996, 1997), Lennox Lewis (2002), Danny Williams (2004), Kevin McBride (2005), and Jake Paul (2024).

What is Mike Tyson’s net worth?

As of 2025, Mike's net worth is between $20 million and $30 million. Despite earning hundreds of millions during his career, he faced financial struggles but later rebuilt his brand through media, business ventures, and exhibitions.

Mike Tyson remains one of the most feared and influential figures in boxing history. His wins, losses, and comebacks make his story one of the most compelling in sports.

Source: Briefly News

