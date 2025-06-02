Garrett Clark's net worth: From YouTube trick shots to a golf empire

Garrett Clark's net worth of $1.5 million could be more than what most sites state. Some sources suggest it could be as high as $3–5 million, factoring in all income avenues. A college dropout, he has achieved millionaire status doing what he started at the age of 9.

Key takeaways

Clark's interest in golf sparked after he hit a hole-in-one when he was young.

when he was young. He is widely recognised for his golf trick-shot videos .

. Garrett's monthly income reportedly ranges between $30,000 and $45,000 .

. He reportedly makes $5,000 per month from his YouTube channel.

Garrett Clark's profile summary

Full name Garrett Clark Gender Male Date of birth 8 April 2000 Age 25 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Kansas, United States Current residence Kansas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 70 kg (154 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Jerry and Tamara Clark Profession Golfer, entrepreneur, social media personality Social media Instagram 2nd Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Garrett Clark's net worth mirrors his successful career in sports and the digital world

According to Distractify and Golf Span, Garrett has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. His primary income sources are his social media endeavours and sponsorship deals. During an October 2019 interview with Audacy, he advised upcoming YouTubers, saying:

Filming is not just about making money. While most people only focus on this, it should not be your original goal. First, it is vital to enjoy making videos; the rest will follow.

Clark started making YouTube videos as a teenager

In April 2013, at 13, Garrett launched his YouTube channel and began posting golf-related content. As of 26 April 2025, Clark's trick shots, challenges, and practice footage have amassed over 300 million views.

Garrett commands 1.32 million subscribers on the platform. He has collaborated with some of the most famous golfers, including Paige Spiranac. Some of Garrett's most popular videos include:

The most satisfying golf video of all time

Garrett & Corinna Kopf vs BDS & Paige Spiranac

We Challenged John Daly Jr & His Teammate to an 18-hole match

Playing a Golf Match - $30 Clubs vs $3000 Clubs

The Match: GM Golf & Corinna Kopf vs Steve & Grace

Clark's online success is not limited to YouTube. He has two accounts on Instagram that boast over 1.5 million followers collectively. Garrett has 2.4 TikTok followers at the time of writing.

Launching a collaborative YouTube channel

In July 2020, Clark, alongside fellow golf influencers Micah Morris, Stephen Castaneda and Matt Scharff, created the Good Good channel. According to its LinkedIn profile:

Good Good Golf is an omnichannel entertainment platform designed to share the game of golf with anyone. Our content-to-commerce model is tailored to inspire people from all walks of life to pick up a club and enjoy this fantastic sport.

The channel has 1.82 million subscribers with over 500 million views. Its content ranges from trick shots, matches and challenges.

Insights into Garrett Clark's golfing career

After graduating high school, Garrett played golf for various clubs, including the Kansas City Golf Association. While speaking with Audacy, he narrated how he lost his NCAA eligibility for college golf, stating:

ESPN sharing some of my trick shots meant they were making money off my likeness. This did not turn out well for me.

Nonetheless, this did not deter Clark from his passion. Currently, he plays for the Mizuno team.

Garrett Clark's key golf clubs

Some golf clubs in Garrett's golf bag include the ST-Z fairway wood, ST-Z 220 driver and the Mizuno Pro 223 and 221 irons.

FAQs

Garrett Clark's net worth has also increased because of his merchandise called GM Attire. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is YouTuber Garrett Clark?

Garrett (25 as of 2025) was born on 8 April 2000 in Kansas, USA. His parents are Jerry and Tamara Clark. Clark has an older brother and a sister called Hannah Guzman.

Who is Garrett Clark's wife?

Clark is unmarried. There are rumours that YouTuber and adult content creator Corinna Kopf may be his girlfriend. Neither party has addressed the speculation.

Are Garrett Clark and Micah Morris related?

The golf influencers are biological cousins. They share a close relationship and are members of the Good Good Golf.

Garrett Clark's net worth is a testament to his illustrious career as a social media personality. Although the sportsman does not professionally play golf, he has amassed millions of followers with his trick shots.

