Paige Spiranac is an American pro golfer, fitness model, and social media star on a mission. She is passionate about developing the game, particularly among young women, and combats bullying online and in person. Despite vicious cyber abuse and criticism, she continues to rise to fame and is always looking for new ways to reach out to people and share her positive messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Paige Spiranac at the Sports Illustrated celebration, 2018. Right: Paige Spiranac attended the 2018 ESPYS in LA on July 18, 2018. Photo: David Crotty, Patrick McMullan. (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Paige Renee Spiranac is a multitalented individual and one of the most followed golfers in the world. Spiranac has dealt with bullying and criticism for sexualizing women's golf. In this article, we find out why and get to know her in an entirely new way. Not only is she passionate about golf, but she is extremely good at it and is also a devout activist for the sport.

In 2015, an online article encouraged people to check Paige out online, resulting in her Instagram jumping from 10,000 to over 100,000 overnight. Currently, she has more than 7 million followers on both IG and FB combined. She has 690k followers on Tiktok, 413.7k Twitter followers, and 201k subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Where did Paige Spiranac grow up?

Paige Spiranac (born 26 March 1993) was raised in Colorado to an athletic family of Croatian descent. Dan Spiranac, her father, was a member of the 1976 Pittsburgh Panthers national championship college football team. Her mother, Annette, was a professional ballerina. Her older sister Lexie also received a college athletic scholarship, competing on Stanford's track team. Paige split her time between Scottsdale, Arizona, Monument, and Colorado as a homeschooled student so that she would have more time to train and practice.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Who is Paige Spiranac?

Paige was an elite gymnast at the age of 9 and had her eyes set on the Olympics. A series of accidents, including two broken kneecaps, forced her to reconsider her plans. At the age of 12, she had to give up gymnastics. Paige was adamant about continuing her career in the field of professional sport. She finally fell in love with golf after experimenting with different sports. Golf is known to reduce stress and release endorphins, and it offers a wide range of mental and physical benefits. Leslie Spalding, her coach, commented on Spiranacs athletic ability as a golfer:

She works the ball better than any player I have coached. Paige Spiranac golf swings, low cuts, high draws, bending the ball around a tree; she has all the shots combined with an absolutely incredible short game. She has some of the best hands I’ve ever seen.

Paige Spiranac golfer showed the world she's much more than just beautiful. Photo: @paigerenee, David Cannon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

After a promising amateur career, Paige joined the women's golf team at San Diego State University, where she served as captain. She was also a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee at the time. During her final year and with the support of her family and friends, she decided to take a shot at professional golf.

Paige Spiranac's profile and bio summary

Full name: Paige Renee Spiranac

Paige Renee Spiranac Age: 29 in 2022: Born 26 March 1993

29 in 2022: Born 26 March 1993 Family: Her parents are Annette Spiranac and Dan Spiranac. Paige Spiranac's sister is Lexie Spiranac

Her parents are Annette Spiranac and Dan Spiranac. Paige Spiranac's sister is Lexie Spiranac Is Paige Spiranac still married? By the looks of Paige and Steven Tinoco's social pages, they look happily married and in love.

By the looks of Paige and Steven Tinoco's social pages, they look happily married and in love. Spiranacs social media: Instagram, Twitter, TikTok

Instagram, Twitter, TikTok Fun fact: She is passionate about working out and skateboarding

She is passionate about working out and skateboarding How do you pronounce Paige Spiranac? Paige, as in the 'page' of a book. Spiranac: s pee-rah-nak

Paige, as in the 'page' of a book. Spiranac: s Contact: website paigespiranac.com

In July 2015, the Colorado Golf Association hosted the 100th Women's Golf Association Championship. Paige competed against Brittany Fan of the University of Colorado Boulder in a 35-hole title match. Finishing nine strokes under par, Spiranac won and took home the trophy. In December 2015, she started playing professionally.

Paige debuted on the Cactus Tour at the Las Colinas club in Arizona. She earned a tie for the 14th place during a five-under-par final round. Another good final round resulted in third place at her second event at Lookout Mountain in June 2016. In August 2016, she failed to qualify for the professional LPGA circuit, and in December of that same year, she retired from professional golf.

Paige Spiranac and Steven Tinoco attend the 2017 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational gala. Photo: David Becker (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2017, Spiranac became an ambassador for Cybersmile, a non-profit organization that provides global support to combat cyberbullying. Spiranac was bullied in her youth over a medical condition that impaired her hair's growth, giving her insight into the issue when addressing school groups. As an internet sensation, she has also had to deal with cyber abuse.

Is Paige Spiranac married?

In December 2016, Paige Spiranac's fiance, Steven Tinoco, proposed to her. They had a private wedding in 2018. The couple first met in 2010 at a golf tournament party, and he also served as Spiranac's personal trainer. Steven Tinoco is a former minor league baseball player, certified fitness trainer, functional training specialist, golfer, and photographer.

Paige Spiranac's social media

Having never finished in the top 300 of the NCAA ranking, missing the professional events and Spiranac's self-promotion brought criticism and raised the question of what she contributes to golf. Paige's appearance on the cover of Golf Digest in May 2016 sparked universal controversy.

The question was raised of what she had accomplished on the golf course to warrant such attention.

The sports commentator Sarah Spain of ESPN also argued that the only reason Paige was chosen was because of her appearance and the type of clothes she wore on the course. Spiranac has mentioned on many occasions that the criticisms have affected her. She has also said in multiple online posts that she suffers from anxiety.

Paige uses the exposure to promote her anti-bullying campaign and continues to fight for women's rights to feel comfortable in their own skin. In both Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest, she shared the accounts of the internet users harassing her online.

Playing A Round with Paige Renee

In February 2020, Spiranac started a podcast called Playing-A-Round with Paige Renee. The premiere episode, relatively titled Teeing Off, was released on February 7, 2020.

Honours

Spiranac has been featured in magazines such as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, Golf Digest, and many more. She won the PWI Most Beautiful Woman In The World award in 2020. In 2017, Spiranac signed with PXG (Parsons Extreme Golf) to represent its golf clubs for marketing.

That same year, Spiranac became the brand ambassador for 18Birdies to help launch the golf app worldwide. She has signed deals with Mizzen and Main, Philip Stein golf watches, and many others. In December 2018, she began writing monthly columns for Golf Magazine, one of the top-rated golf magazines worldwide. She is also a brand ambassador for PointsBetUSA.

Paige Spiranac's net worth

Spiranac's estimated net worth has been penned at $3 million as of 2022. She is a self-made business lady who earns her living from her callosum internet following, numerous brand ambassador contracts with leading golf companies, podcasts, public appearances, speeches, and much more.

Is Paige Spiranac in the LPGA?

She has not played in the LPGA since 2016. The Paige Spiranac golfer's fans can follow her social media profiles, where she posts daily to keep up with her roundabouts.

Paige Spiranac Instagram photos and Paige Spiranac Sports Illustrated pics. Photos: @paigerenee, James Macari (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Paige Spiranac's ranking in her golf fanbase is growing exponentially. She has toured the globe playing and teaching golf at all levels. Callaway, Descente, Topgolf, PXG, Golf Digest, Golf.com, Gotta Golf, and TheCHIVE are some of the organizations with which she has worked by assisting with creative media projects, public appearances, and speeches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News