The Rainbow Nation flourishes with creativity and culture. In this article, we look at the top art galleries in South Africa as well as top online shops. We also take a look at the incredible images of talented local artists. Read on to find out how to get your artwork into these galleries and everything that this journey entails.

Are you asking questions like, ‘How do I get my artwork in a gallery? What percentage does an art gallery take? Where is the best gallery in South Africa? Is owning an art gallery profitable? Please read further as we answer all of your questions and share some breathtaking African artworks.

The best art galleries in Johannesburg

JHB is rated as a megacity and as one of the world's 50 largest urban areas. It is no surprise that this place boasts many famous artists.

1. Johannesburg art gallery (JAG)

This Joubert Park situated gallery in the city centre of Johannesburg houses a super large collection. It is the largest gallery on the continent.

2. Goodman Gallery

The gallery on Jan Smuts Avenue represents artists whose works challenge political structures and inspire social change.

3. Stevenson Gallery

Stevenson Gallery, which is situated in Braamfontein, has an international exhibition programme for assisting South African artists in gaining international recognition.

4. African Craft Market of Rosebank

A fine variety of quality African art & craft, including wooden masks and carvings, indigenous beadwork, dolls, and baskets, are offered by the Rosebank African Craft Market at very fair prices.

5. Everard Read Gallery

Everard Read is the oldest commercial art gallery in Africa. Established in the young mining town of Johannesburg along a dusty path, the gallery celebrated its centennial year in 2013.

Zimbabwean street vendors wielding handmade replicas of AK-47s decorated with traditional Shona style beading were photographed by Ralph Ziman.

The best art gallery in Cape Town

Cape Town is one of South Africa's artistic centres, and the area has undergone an explosion of art galleries in recent years.

1. Norval Foundation

This centre for art and cultural expression, located in the Steenberg area, is dedicated to the research and exhibition of 20th and 21st-century visual artwork.

2. Cavalli Art Gallery

The Cavalli Gallery (winner of the 2015 regional Best of Wine Tourism Award for Arts and Culture) aims to support local arts through its public sculpture spaces and public art gallery platforms.

3. Streetwires

This is one of the best working art galleries where you can meet many artists, see how things are done, and enjoy browsing shops for exclusive handmade gifts and souvenirs.

4. Art Curator Gallery, Lourensford

This gallery has many contemporary and African sculptures. The services they provide include advice on furniture, framing, valuation, and renovations.

5. Worldart

The Worldart Art Gallery is an intimate exhibition space that plays a noteworthy role in the art scene in Cape Town.

Make sure to visit one of these galleries and spend some quality time with family and friends.

The best art galleries in Pretoria

Pretoria is one of the three capital cities of South Africa. Winston Churchill, the former British Prime Minister, was a resident of Pretoria, and he was a lover of art.

1. Johann van Heerden's Art Gallery

This is a contemporary art gallery with 34 shows a year, a food menu with different meals, and a deck. Art classes are available in a studio, and the gallery has a photo framing shop.

2. Pretoria Kunskamer Art Gallery and Gift Shop

A special boutique art gallery that specializes in the Old Masters of SA and modern art. It also offers art-related services.

3. Gallerie Pieter Scheenloop

An upmarket, modern Boutique arthouse specialises in Old Masters and Fashion Art.

4. Association of Arts Pretoria

The Pretoria Association of Arts was founded in 1947 and is one of the country's oldest art associations. There are more than 800 members, including well-known artists, art teachers, scholars, and art patrons.

5. Trent Gallery

They deal in Contemporary Art and Old Masters. They delight in making the experience of visiting a gallery and purchasing art a relaxed, personal, and exciting one.

The business side of being creative

Creative people are usually escapists. They mostly live in a dream world, and this is where their own unique style develops. The thought of business or numbers may frighten them.

It is possible to master the two, the left side as well as the right side of the brain. Reading about these subjects will help you. Maybe you can try to incorporate your fears into your artwork by the means of symbolism.

Bloomberg estimates that for this kind of company, the average profit margin is between 6.5% and 7%. Commercial galleries owned by an art dealer or "gallerist" occupy the middle level of the art market, accounting for most of the transactions although not the highest monetary values. An art dealer usually takes 25% to 50%.

Top online art shops and art galleries online South Africa

The art galleries and online art shops in South Africa have grown immensely and continue to do so. These platforms have opened art opportunities in South Africa as artists from all over the country submit their work, which comprises different materials.

There are many different online art galleries looking for artists in South Africa. Befriending galleries with your art, networking, and introducing yourself is the key.

Freda, the artist making life-altering changes in many women's lives

Women have played a crucial role in the history of art. The award-winning Fine Art Photographer, Freda Roetjens, has 21 years of experience in photography. However, she is much more than a lady clicking her camera.

Her eye for photography is on point and she is the most golden-hearted person you will ever meet. This strong South African woman has made a tremendous impact on SA Photography.

'I spent a most memorable day with Freda experiencing a special Boudoir photoshoot. It is something that will be with me forever.' says Vivette van Wyk.

These are some of the many reviews women are writing about her and how she is changing South African women's lives.

'I want every woman to celebrate their beauty and experience a total make-over and get their confidence back. Women are all beautiful just the way God made them.' says the gorgeous woman herself.

Freda is a multi-talented one-woman show. She photographs, edits, and does her models' makeup and hair and guides them throughout the entire process in a gentle, kind, and friendly manner.

You walk into Freda's studio a woman and leave feeling like a queen. The results are always mind-blowing. This is a woman going the extra mile in everything that she does

She is making life-altering improvements in women's lives by providing them with the opportunity to see themselves as goddesses, just the way it should be. You can view more of Freda Roetjens photography or book a session here.

Having your favourite images printed and hung on your walls is much more special than digital versions where you stand the risk of digital data loss. Prints also have an “actual” presence and give life to your pictures.

The beautiful family pictured above all reside in the Land of Freedom. Eva Freedom is an artist, loctician, and animal activist making positive changes in our community. You can follow her animal activism journey through Helderberg Wildlife Rescue or book a session for your locks here.

Our list of art galleries in South Africa features some of the very best. Supporting local talent is very important and it shows that you care about your community. It will give your local economy a chance to thrive too.

We are proudly South African at Briefly.co.za and we love everything weird, artsy, and wonderful. We recently caught up with Siyanda Mboko, who shared the work of the talented South African artist, Daniel Popper.

Recently, Briefly.co.za reported about the sculpture by Daniel Popper, Thrive, which has been shown in Florida, USA. It has been described as breathtaking. Head on over and take a look!

